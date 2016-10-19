Florida politicians defend Trump, a new dog park in Thornton Park, Pride rescheduling and other things you may have missed this week 

Come Out With Pride Orlando rescheduled for Nov. 12:

After a hurricane literally rained on our parade, Come Out With Pride Orlando festivities have been rescheduled for Nov. 12. Organizers will soon release a full revised schedule of activities and entertainment. Take that, Matthew!

Florida politicians continue to support Trump:

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi continues to support Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after his comments about kissing women and grabbing them by their genitals without consent. Bondi says the comments were "disgusting," but that she believes in forgiveness. Earlier last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio called Trump's comments "vulgar, egregious and impossible to justify," but the Republican senator says all that is not as bad as a President Hillary Clinton. And at a GOP fundraiser last Friday, Tampa Republican House candidate Christine Quinn said the woman who alleges Trump groped her 36 years ago on an airplane "was probably coming onto him so damn strong, and he was probably pushing her away." Class act, Florida GOP.

New dog park opens at Constitution Green in Thornton Park:

In pawsitively pawesome news, Orlando has more play options for your pup: City officials opened a new dog run at Constitution Green on Summerlin Avenue. Take some time this week to sit with your best friend under the shade of that massive live oak tree.

Judge rules against state on "patently bizarre" law regarding ballot signatures:

A federal judge ruled against Florida election officials on a state law that rejects a mail-in ballot if the voter's signature does not match the signature officials have on file with county supervisors of elections. In a preliminary injunction, a federal judge instituted a process that would allow voters to clarify any differing signatures. It's the latest blow for Florida's election officials after the same judge ruled against Gov. Rick Scott and his administration to extend the state's voter registration deadline until Oct. 18 because of the mayhem caused by Hurricane Matthew.