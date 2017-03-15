Every St. Patrick's Day party happening in Orlando this weekend 

The Lucky Shamrock Pub Crawl Each ticket includes one complimentary drink at each participating stop. Complimentary golf cart transportation available during the event. Thursday, 6-9 pm; Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail; $10; 407-737-2866.

Mighty St. Patrick's Day Festival Four-day St. Patrick's Day festival with live music from the Young Dubliners, the Byrne Brothers and more, food and drink specials and special dance performances. Thursday-Sunday; Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; free; 407-938-0300; raglanroadirishpub.com.

Alive@Five St. Patrick's Day Free Coors Light from district bars, live music from the Tom O'Keefe Band, an indie art market and more. Friday, 5-8 pm; Downtown Orlando, Church Street, Orange Avenue and Church Street; $5; churchstreetdistrict.com.

Irish Food Fest Special menu featuring Irish pub salad, bangers & mash, corned beef sliders, fish & chips and more. Friday, 6-9 pm; East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive; $25-$30; 321-236-3316.

The Kidney Stones Annual St. Patrick's Day performance by the pirate rock band. Friday, 9:30 pm; Pipers Bar and Grill, 4544 Curry Ford Road; free; 407-277-2883; pipersbarandgrill.com.

Saint Punk Festival: Michale Graves, SKS, the Problem Addicts, Dial Drive, Grave Return, Picking Up Pedro St. Patrick's Day party with the former lead singer of the Misfits. Friday, 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12-$18; 407-673-2712; thehavenrocks.com.

St. Patrick's Day at Lizzy's Featuring an Irish whiskey beer garden, live music, food and giveaways. Friday, noon; Lizzy McCormack's, 55 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-426-8007.

St. Patrick's Day Bash Featuring live performances, kilted shot girls, corned beef and cabbage and more. Friday, 11 am; An Tobar, 600 N. Lake Destiny Drive, Maitland; free; 407-996-7800.

St. Patrick's Day Block Party St. Patrick's Day party with Irish dancers, the Orlando Firefighters Pipes & Drums, music, food & drink and more. Friday, 10 am; Liam Fitzpatrick's, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary; free; 407-936-3782.

St. Patrick's Day Brewery Crawl Try Irish-inspired beers from Ten10, Cask & Larder and Redlight Redlight and enter to win prizes from each brewery. Friday, 5 pm; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; various menu prices; 407-893-9832; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com.

St. Patrick's Day Festival A beer garden, Celtic food, crafts, music, Highland Games and more. Presented by Crooked Can Brewing. Friday, 4-11 pm; Winter Garden - Plant Street, Plant Street and State Road 429, Winter Garden; free; 407-395-9520; crookedcan.com.

St. Patrick's Day: Level 360 Cover band. Friday, 9 pm; Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland; free; 407-636-3171; letsmakeitathing.com.

St. Patrick's Day Party St. Patrick's Day party with live music, food and drink specials and more. Bring cash for faster service. Friday, 11 am; The Harp & Celt, 25 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 407-481-2928; harpandcelt.com.

St. Patrick's Day Slosher: American Party Machine, Leisure Chief, Damez, Deaf Poets, Locus of Chiron, Blonk St. Patrick's Day party. Friday, 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10; willspub.org.

St. Pat's Day Rock the Block Party Block party with live music, drink specials and a full menu. Friday, 6-11 pm; Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-629-1150; dexwine.com.

St. Patty's (sic) Day Pub Crawl Purchase a wristband at Wally's or the Thirsty Topher and get drink specials at several stops throughout the district. Friday, 7 pm; Mills 50, multiple locations; $5; mills50.org.

St. Patrick's Day Party Free corned beef and cabbage as well as a special brew just for the holiday. Friday, 4 pm; Deadly Sins Brewing, 750 Jackson Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-900-8726; deadlysinsbrewing.com.

The Wurst St. Patrick's Day Special concert with Jimmy & Eckhard and the Alex Meixner Band with unlimited trips to the sausage bar and unlimited draft beer, house wine and well drinks. Friday, 9 pm; Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. First St., Sanford; $40-$50; 407-321-2204; willowtreecafe.com.

Ain't Paddy's Day Luau Hawaiian-themed post-St. Patrick's Day party with green rum drinks, live music and a homemade lei contest. Saturday, 9 pm; Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-221-1499.