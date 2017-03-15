March 15, 2017 Food & Drink » Drinking, Nightlife & Parties

Every St. Patrick's Day party happening in Orlando this weekend 

By
click to enlarge 17218779_10155037238912768_3759569341407859806_o.jpg

Photo via Wall St. Plaza/Facebook

The Lucky Shamrock Pub Crawl Each ticket includes one complimentary drink at each participating stop. Complimentary golf cart transportation available during the event. Thursday, 6-9 pm; Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail; $10; 407-737-2866.

Mighty St. Patrick's Day Festival Four-day St. Patrick's Day festival with live music from the Young Dubliners, the Byrne Brothers and more, food and drink specials and special dance performances. Thursday-Sunday; Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; free; 407-938-0300; raglanroadirishpub.com.

Alive@Five St. Patrick's Day Free Coors Light from district bars, live music from the Tom O'Keefe Band, an indie art market and more. Friday, 5-8 pm; Downtown Orlando, Church Street, Orange Avenue and Church Street; $5; churchstreetdistrict.com.

Irish Food Fest Special menu featuring Irish pub salad, bangers & mash, corned beef sliders, fish & chips and more. Friday, 6-9 pm; East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive; $25-$30; 321-236-3316.

The Kidney Stones Annual St. Patrick's Day performance by the pirate rock band. Friday, 9:30 pm; Pipers Bar and Grill, 4544 Curry Ford Road; free; 407-277-2883; pipersbarandgrill.com.

Saint Punk Festival: Michale Graves, SKS, the Problem Addicts, Dial Drive, Grave Return, Picking Up Pedro St. Patrick's Day party with the former lead singer of the Misfits. Friday, 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12-$18; 407-673-2712; thehavenrocks.com.

St. Patrick's Day at Lizzy's Featuring an Irish whiskey beer garden, live music, food and giveaways. Friday, noon; Lizzy McCormack's, 55 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-426-8007.

St. Patrick's Day Bash Featuring live performances, kilted shot girls, corned beef and cabbage and more. Friday, 11 am; An Tobar, 600 N. Lake Destiny Drive, Maitland; free; 407-996-7800.

St. Patrick's Day Block Party St. Patrick's Day party with Irish dancers, the Orlando Firefighters Pipes & Drums, music, food & drink and more. Friday, 10 am; Liam Fitzpatrick's, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary; free; 407-936-3782.

St. Patrick's Day Brewery Crawl Try Irish-inspired beers from Ten10, Cask & Larder and Redlight Redlight and enter to win prizes from each brewery. Friday, 5 pm; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; various menu prices; 407-893-9832; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com.

St. Patrick's Day Festival A beer garden, Celtic food, crafts, music, Highland Games and more. Presented by Crooked Can Brewing. Friday, 4-11 pm; Winter Garden - Plant Street, Plant Street and State Road 429, Winter Garden; free; 407-395-9520; crookedcan.com.

St. Patrick's Day: Level 360 Cover band. Friday, 9 pm; Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland; free; 407-636-3171; letsmakeitathing.com.

St. Patrick's Day Party St. Patrick's Day party with live music, food and drink specials and more. Bring cash for faster service. Friday, 11 am; The Harp & Celt, 25 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 407-481-2928; harpandcelt.com.

St. Patrick's Day Slosher: American Party Machine, Leisure Chief, Damez, Deaf Poets, Locus of Chiron, Blonk St. Patrick's Day party. Friday, 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10; willspub.org.

St. Pat's Day Rock the Block Party Block party with live music, drink specials and a full menu. Friday, 6-11 pm; Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-629-1150; dexwine.com.

St. Patty's (sic) Day Pub Crawl Purchase a wristband at Wally's or the Thirsty Topher and get drink specials at several stops throughout the district. Friday, 7 pm; Mills 50, multiple locations; $5; mills50.org.

St. Patrick's Day Party Free corned beef and cabbage as well as a special brew just for the holiday. Friday, 4 pm; Deadly Sins Brewing, 750 Jackson Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-900-8726; deadlysinsbrewing.com.

The Wurst St. Patrick's Day Special concert with Jimmy & Eckhard and the Alex Meixner Band with unlimited trips to the sausage bar and unlimited draft beer, house wine and well drinks. Friday, 9 pm; Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. First St., Sanford; $40-$50; 407-321-2204; willowtreecafe.com.

Ain't Paddy's Day Luau Hawaiian-themed post-St. Patrick's Day party with green rum drinks, live music and a homemade lei contest. Saturday, 9 pm; Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-221-1499.

