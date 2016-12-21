December 21, 2016 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Every New Year's Eve party happening in Orlando, that we know of so far 

Plan ahead to figure out the best way to send 2016 into oblivion

By
click to enlarge Wall St. Plaza

Photo via Wall St. Plaza/Facebook

Wall St. Plaza

2016 Can Kiss My Ass Blue and her Varietease troupe tell 2016 to "suck it" with an outrageous burlesque extravaganza, plus champagne toast. 9 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $20-$25; 407-412-6895; thevenueorlando.com.

Attic New Year's Eve EDM music. VIP packages, bottle service and table reservations available. 9 pm; The Attic, 68 E. Pine St.; $60-$90; 407-403-1161; theatticorlando.com.

Blue Year's Eve with Kaleigh Baker Ms. Baker sings nothing but Tom Waits songs, accompanied by a rotating band of her Enablers. 9 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20; willspub.org.

Burlesque of the Apocalypse Burlesque from Blacklist Babes Cabaret. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight and a balloon drop. 7:30 pm; St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$25; stmatthewstavern.com.

Casino Royale Gala Casino-themed NYE party. Featuring a live band, champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Table packages available. 8 pm; Blue Martini, 9101 International Drive; $70; 407-447-2583; bluemartinilounge.com.

Church Street New Year's Eve Block Party Live entertainment all night and fireworks at midnight at downtown Orlando's only three-tiered bar. Table reservations available. 8 pm; Chillers, 33 W. Church St.; $39-$99; 407-649-4270; churchstreetbars.com.

Countdown to Midnight Libations, dancing, "best-of-the-best" culinary bites from Disney restaurants, and the "Fantasy in the Sky" fireworks spectacular. 8 pm; Disney's Contemporary Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; $225; 407-824-1000; disneyworld.com.

The Diamond Ball DJs, dancers and more at this glittering skytop celebration. VIP packages available. 9 pm; One80 Grey Goose Lounge, 400 W. Church St.; $59-$99; 407-440-7180; 180downtown.com.

DRIP's New Year's Eve Glitter and glam stations, a color bar, a champagne bar and a full theatrical performance with dancers and a live band. 9:30 pm; DRIP, 8747 International Drive; $49-$89; 347-855-3747; ilovedrip.com.

Escape at Backbooth Costume contest, DJs, tarot readings and live performers at this fetish-themed party. 9 pm; Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.; $10; 407-999-2570; backbooth.com.

Eve Six CityWalk clubs, unlimited gourmet cuisine, an outdoor dance floor, pyrotechnics display and midnight champagne toast. 8 pm; CityWalk at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; $109.99-$174.99; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Fallout: New Year's Eve A Fallout-inspired apocalypse New Year's Eve party with a midnight champagne toast and Fallout-themed entrees for purchase. VIP package available. 7 pm; Cloak and Blaster, 875 Woodbury Road; $10-$15; cloakandblaster.com.

Happy Noon Year Make some noise and ring in the noon year with family-friendly games and an exciting countdown at noon. Ages 3-8. 11:30 am-12:15 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

James Bond New Year's Eve Party An annual James Bond-themed shindig. Prizes for the best Bond/Bond girl outfits. 8 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $99; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

New Year's Bollywood Eve Party Featuring a live performance from Abhinanda Sarkar. 9:30 pm; LUX Ultra Lounge, 5688 International Drive; $49-$199; 407-352-8838; bollywoodeve.com.

New Year's Eve at Cuba Libre Featuring a live broadcast of the Times Square Ball Drop, live entertainment, a balloon drop, champagne toast and more. 10 pm; Cuba Libre, 9101 International Drive; $15-$50; 407-476-1847; cubalibrerestaurant.com.

New Year's Eve at Howl at the Moon Complimentary champagne toast and party favors. Open bar packages available. 9 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; $20-$65; 407-354-5999; howlatthemoon.com.

New Year's Eve at Liam Fitzpatrick's DJs spinning throughout the night and Liam Fitzpatrick's signature Shamrock Drop at midnight. 8 pm; Liam Fitzpatrick's, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary; free; 407-936-3782; liamfitzpatricks.com.

New Year's Eve at Stonewall Midnight snacks and drink specials all night long. 11 pm; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; free; 407-373-0888; stonewallorlando.com.

New Year's Eve at Tanqueray's Featuring live music by The Company. 10 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540; tanqueraysbar.com.

New Year's Eve at Tapa Toro A five-course meal, champagne toast, open beer and wine bar, plus flamenco, samba and belly dancing entertainment. 10 pm-2 am; Tapa Toro, 8441 International Drive; $110; 407-226-2929; tapatoro.restaurant.

New Year's Eve at the Abbey Complimentary champagne all night and the televised ball drop on the big screen. 10 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $17-$20; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

New Year's Eve at the Copper Rocket Featuring rock music by Blonk and a champagne toast at midnight. 9 pm; Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland; free; 407-636-3171; letsmakeitathing.com.

New Year's Eve at the Geek Easy Premiere DJs spin all night long. 9 pm; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; free; 407-332-9636; mygeekeasy.com.

New Year's Eve at the Lucky Lure Featuring the Brown Bag Brass Band. 8 pm; The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-250-6949.

New Year's Eve at the Parliament House DJs and drag performances featuring Bianca del Rio and Bob the Drag Queen. 7:30 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20-$75; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

New Year's Eve at Tier A Vegas-themed NYE celebration featuring music by Litboyz. 9 pm; Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Ave.; $29-$111.50; 407-317-9129; tiernightclub.com.

New Year's Eve at WhirlyDome Unlimited WhirlyBall and Laser Tag. 8 pm; WhirlyDome, 6464 International Drive; $25; whirlydome.com.

New Year's Eve at World of Beer A buffet-style dinner, a champagne toast, party favors and DJ Icon spinning the tunes. 9 pm; World of Beer – Dr. Phillips, 7800 Dr. Phillips Blvd.; $75-$100; 407-355-3315; worldofbeer.com.

New Years Eve Bash Bring on the New Year with circus arts and theater performances by Team Carnie. 9 pm-1 am; The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood; free; 407-262-0056.

New Year's Eve Celebration Holiday music, plenty of adult beverages and delicious food await guests. Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista, 8442 Palm Parkway, Lake Buena Vista; contact for price; 407-996-7300; clarionlbv.com.

New Year's Eve Celebration Package at Sea World A four-course prix fixe dinner, souvenir group photo and reserved seating for Sea World's fireworks show. 5:30 pm; SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $199; 407-363-2613; seaworldparks.com.

New Year's Eve Dine With Shamu Watch majestic whales while enjoying a menu of seasonal and sustainable items. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; $29-$99; 407-363-2613; seaworldparks.com.

New Years Eve Extravaganza Featuring a performance by the Matt Burke Band. 8 pm; Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand; $25; 386-873-2943; cafedavincideland.com.

New Year's Eve on Wall Street A street-wide light show, outdoor dance party and the biggest countdown to 2017 in downtown Orlando. 8 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $25-$100; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net.

New Year's Eve Party and Burlesque Show Entertainment provided by DJ Sisco and the Ladies of Black Garter Burlesque. Free champagne toast. 8 pm; Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $15; 407-878-7819; facebook.com/wopshopsbrewingcompany.

New Year's Eve Party at Taverna Opa A family-style prix fixe meal, a dessert station, a cigar and liquor lounge, belly dancers, fire shows, music and a champagne toast at midnight. 9 pm-2 am; Taverna Opa, 9101 International Drive; $65; 407-351-8660; opaorlando.com.

New Year's Eve Show A 90-minute improv comedy show with a countdown to midnight and hors d'oeuvres. 10 pm; SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave.; $14-$17; 407-648-0001; sak.com.

New Year's Eve with Betty Fox The Betty Fox band rings in the New Year. Party favors, a champagne toast, and late night buffet from Fuel BBQ included. 9 pm; The Alley, 114 S. Park Ave., Sanford; $20; 407-328-4848; thealleyblues.com.

New Year's Eve with the Living Deads Ring in the new year with horror/rockabilly band the Living Deads. 10 pm; Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road; contact for price; 407-574-6474.

New Year's Masquerade Ball Reserved seating and open bar packages available. 8 pm; Icebar Orlando, 8967 International Drive; $25-$125; 407-426-7555; icebarorlando.com.

New Year's State of Mind A NYE celebration with a Times Square theme. Featuring music by Arsonist, Tr3mendo, and DJ Nice 1. 8 pm; ONO Nightclub, 1 S. Orange Ave; $29-$84; 407-701-9875; ononightclub.com.

NYE Bash Featuring the Supervillains, Summerlong, the Problem Addicts, Trees of Life and Flag Man. 7 pm; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $12-$15; 407-322-7475; drinkatwestend.com.

NYE Dark & Fancy Affair at the Falcon Sounds by Uberbahn's DJ NM, a complimentary champagne toast and a goth vibe to say goodbye to 2016. 9 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060; thefalconbar.com.

O Town Social New Year's Eve Latin dancing all night long with salsa and bachata classes. VIP packages and table reservations available. 8 pm; DGBEK Studios, 4677 LB McLeod Road; $15; otownsocial.com.

Oblivion Taproom New Year's Eve Party 1920s-themed end-of-the-year bash. Costume contest and a champagne toast at midnight. 4 pm; Oblivion Taproom, 5101 E. Colonial Drive; free; 407-802-4800; obliviontaproom.com.

One Step Beyond New Year's Eve Party Vinyl Arts Bar moves to a much bigger location for a private event with plenty of DJs, two dance floors, live art and a champagne toast at midnight. 10 pm; Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive; contact for price; vinylartsbar.com.

Red Cypress New Year's Eve Party The keg drops at midnight. Featuring live music by Run Raquel and food from Papa Llama Pop Up. 7 pm; Red Cypress Brewery, 855 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs; free; 407-542-0341; redcypressbrewery.com.

Rock 'Til the Drop NYE party with music from Epic Evolve. 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $40-$175; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Room 2 Rock NYE Party Live music from rock band Room 2. 9 pm; Dexter's of Winter Park, 558 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-629-1150; dexwine.com.

Thornton Park New Years Eve Street Party New Year's Eve party with music and a VIP section at the Veranda. 8 pm; Graffiti Junktion – Thornton Park, 900 E. Washington St.; $10-$100; 407-765-7929; thorntonstreetblockparty.com.

Toast Upstairs and downstairs New Year's Eve parties featuring specialty cocktails and a variety of live performances. 8 pm; Aloft Hotel Orlando Downtown, 500 S. Orange Ave.; $15-$45; 407-380-3500.

Will's NYE Block Party Reverend Horton Heat, Jello Biafra, the Legendary Shack Shakers, Giddy Up Go, the Woolly Bushmen and more play at this indoor/outdoor celebration. 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $25-$35; willspub.org.

WJRR'S Big Friggin' Eve Featuring Sevendust, Red Rising and more. 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $42.50; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

