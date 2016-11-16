Every holiday event happening in Orlando this December 

Nov. 3-Dec. 18

Holiday Craft Fair Handmade items by local artisans including jewelry, wreaths, ornaments, fabric crafts, home decorations and more. 10 am-4:30 pm; Osceola Center for the Arts, 2411 E. Highway 192, Kissimmee; free; 407-846-6257; osceolaarts.org.

Nov. 7-Dec. 18

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party Join Mickey at this festive winter celebration for live entertainment, spectacular fireworks and an oh-so-jolly holiday parade. Dec. 18 Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; price of admission; 407-824-4321; disneyworld.com.

Nov. 11-Dec. 1

Holiday Wreath Display and Silent Auction Wreaths from some of Florida's top artists, interior designers and horticulturalists that you can bid on. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; free; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Nov. 13-Jan. 2

Christmas at the Leu House Local Interior designers decorate the grand rooms of the Leu House Museum, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. 10 am-4 pm, Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $10; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Nov. 18-Jan. 1

Christmas at Gaylord Palms Marvel at lavish holiday displays that include more than 2 million twinkling Christmas lights and acres of larger-than-life decorations. Enjoy visits with Santa, Cirque Dreams UnWrapped live stage show, the popular ICE! attraction and more. 10 am-10 pm Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; prices vary; 407-586-4423; christmasatgaylordpalms.com.

Nov. 18

Corsets and Cuties: Amateur Hour and Holiday Kick Off Amateur burlesque show where the audience chooses the winner, then the Cuties take over to kick off the holiday season. 9 pm; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; $18; 407-920-0156; thevenueorlando.com.

Elf Jr.This fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Friday, 7 pm, Saturday, 2 & 7 pm; Calvary Assembly of God, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park; $10; 407-644-1199; cfcarts.com.

Nov. 18-Jan. 7

Light Up UCF One of Orlando's most anticipated holiday attractions provides Central Florida families and residents with a family-friendly winter wonderland featuring ice skating, rides, and holiday attractions. CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd; $10-$20; 407-823-6363; lightupucf.com.

Nov. 18-Jan. 8

Winter in the Park Enjoy ice skating and other holiday activities in the middle of Winter Park. Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $12; cityofwinterpark.org.

Nov. 19

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever A couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant must cast the mischievous Herdman kids in their play. Saturday, 2 pm; The Historic State Theatre, 109 N. Bay St., Eustis; $5-$7; 352-357-7777; baystreetplayers.org.

Harry Connick Jr's The Happy Elf A new jazz musical about Eubie, the happiest elf in the North Pole, with a complete score written by Harry Connick Jr. Saturday, 2 & 5:30 pm; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $14-$20; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com.

Jingle Eve & Boat Parade Carolers, Santa's Village, photo venues, merchants and more. Saturday, 5-10 pm; Ivanhoe Village Main Street, Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets; contact for price; ivanhoevillage.org.

Kinky Shopping Extravaganza Holiday market with gifts that range from crafty to kinky. Saturday, 4-7 pm The Woodshed, 6431 Milner Blvd.; free; 407-293-7474; thewoodshedorlando.com.

Nov. 20

Vegan Thanksgiving Potluck Learn about delicious vegan alternatives and make your Thanksgiving a cruelty-free one. Sunday, 2-5 pm; Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $5-$15; 407-968-2400.

Nov. 24

Number of the Feast 2 Metal and holiday drink specials. Thursday, 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; various menu prices; willspub.org.

Thanksgiving at Taverna Opa Trade the turkey leg for lamb chops and other authentic Greek fixings at this special prix fixe dinner. Thursday, noon-11 pm; Taverna Opa, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-351-8660; opaorlando.com.

Thanksgiving Cocktails A special Thanksgiving-themed menu of craft cocktails and keg tappings of Good Gourd and Last Snow. Thursday, 8 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; various menu prices; willspub.org.

Thanksgiving Day Carillon Concert Thankful hymns and tunes featuring the Singing Tower carillon. Thursday, 1 & 3 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; contact for price; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Thanksgiving Dinner at DoubleTree A special three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring options such as Butternut Squash Soup, Seasonal Kale Salad, Herb Crusted Prime Rib, Stuffed Turkey and Bourbon Pecan Pie. Thursday, noon-11 pm; DoubleTree By Hilton Orlando at Sea World, 10100 International Drive; contact for price; 407-352-1100.

Turkey Trot 5K One of the oldest and largest fun runs in Orlando, benefitting programs like Meals on Wheels that help keep seniors living healthy, safe lives at home. Thursday, 7 am; Lake Eola Park, Eola Drive, North Eola Drive and East Robinson Street; $27; 407-615-8979; seniorsfirstinc.org.

Nov. 25-Jan. 8

Celebration of Holiday Blooms & Music Celebrate the season with time-honored poinsettia, amaryllis and bromeliad displays as well as a 15-foot Christmas tree. Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $12-$18; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Christmas Carillon Concerts Immerse yourself in the sounds of the season as Carillonneur Geert D'hollander performs Christmas music from around the world. Thursdays-Sundays, 1 & 3 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $12-$18; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Holiday Home Tour at Pinewood Estates The 20-room, Mediterranean-style mansion is decorated by the members of the Amaryllis Club with this year's design theme: I'll Be Home For Christmas. Includes admission to Bok Tower Gardens. 10 am-5 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $9-$20; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Winter Walking Tours Volunteer garden guides lead visitors on an hour-long winter walking tour, sharing information about the winter flora and fauna. 10 am & noon Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $12-$18; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Nov. 25-Dec. 11

Holy Family Catholic Church Christmas Tree Sale Proceeds benefit the parish and community. 9 am-9 pm; Holy Family Catholic Church, 5125 S. Apopka Vineland Road; prices vary; 407-876-2211; mohf.org.

Nov. 25

Friendsgiving DJ post-Thanksgiving celebration. Friday, 8 pm; Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.; free; 407-228-0804.

Nov. 26

Orlando Philharmonic: Home For The Holidays Ring in the holidays with the Orlando Philharmonic joined by the Celebration Ringers of First United Methodist Church Winter Park, The Holiday Singers and the Opera Orlando Youth Choir. Saturday, 2 & 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $21-$78; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Shop Small Sip & Stroll Start the holiday season with a tour of the Audubon Park Garden District and try curated wine, craft beer and ciders. Saturday, 2-5 pm; Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive; $15-$20; audobonparkgardens.com.

Skanksgiving Annual ska holiday party, faeturing the Duppies, Taj Motel Trio, Pressure Dem, Control This and more. Saturday, 5:30 pm; West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10-$15; 407-322-7475.

Small Business Saturday Launch Party Shop local at Orlando Shirts' new retail location. Also featuring products from local artists and free food from Viet-Nomz. Saturday, 10 am-4 pm; Orlando Shirts, 1200 E. Hillcrest St.; free.

Small Business Saturday Market & Bazaar Featuring local businesses with vintage, antique and handmade goods as well as food trucks, pop-up shops, music and drinks. Saturday, 1-5 pm; The District at Mills 50, 1221 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-601-3363; facebook.com/thedistrictatmills50.

Spanksgiving Hip-hop/nerdcore holiday show. Saturday, 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Nov. 27

DeLand Indie Market Holiday Edition A curated event showcasing artists, boutiques, vintage and handmade vendors with food and live music as well. Sunday, 11 am-5 pm; Artisan Alley, Artisan Alley, DeLand; free.

Gingerbread Houses with Mrs. Claus The first annual gingerbread house event for children at the historic Pinewood Estate. Each participant receives their own gingerbread house to decorate and storybook to take home. Sunday, 2-4 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $40; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Handel's Messiah Conducted by Dr. John Sinclair and featuring a 120-plus voice choir, professional soloists and a live orchestra. Sunday, 3 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; free; 321-285-6382; messiahchoralsociety.org.

Nov. 29

1940s Holi-DAYS See the vintage Model As outside Pinewood Estate, meet historical characters from the 1940s and catch a few surprise personalities from the past. Tuesday, 10 am-2 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $12-$18; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Nov. 30-Dec. 30

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) What begins as an annual production of A Christmas Carol soon devolves into an irreverent look at several beloved holiday classics. Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St; $13-$25; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Nov. 30

Holiday Entertaining Event Learn how to entertain for the upcoming holiday season by creating seasonal cocktails, paired with easy-to-make bites by Chef Greg Richie. Lee James then teaches guests how to make the perfect holiday centerpiece. Wednesday, 6:30 pm Soco, 629 E. Central Blvd.; $25; 407-849-1800; socothorntonpark.com.

Thornton Park Christmas Tree Decorating Volunteer to help decorate the Thornton Park Christmas Tree. Wednesday, 1-4 pm; Thornton Park, Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street; free; thorntonparkdistrict.com.

Winter Choral Concert The Valencia Singers perform popular holiday songs, and the college's Contemporary Ensemble performs songs from Broadway shows. Wednesday, 7:30 pm; Valencia College Performing Arts Center, East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail; free; 407-582-2332; valenciacollege.edu.

Dec. 1

Christmas in the Park The Morse Museum helps launch the holiday season in Winter Park when by lighting up Central Park's Tiffany windows and presenting the Bach Festival Choir. Thursday, 6:15 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; bachfestivalflorida.org.

Deck the Halls Charity Ball: A Toys for Tots Benefit Unwrapped toys are encouraged, as well as a donation to Toys for Tots and entrance to the New Toy Box Raffle. The evening begins with a cocktail hour, followed by a Christmas Cabaret, raffle and dance party. Thursday, 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $37.50; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

John DePaola's Christmas Show Trumpet legend John DePaola takes the stage for a holiday jazz swinging good time. Thursday, 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Dec. 2-18

A Charlie Brown Christmas The classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $12-$23; 407-877-4736; gardentheatre.org.

Dec. 2

Holiday Flea Market Bring last year's decorations, gifts, clothing, furniture, antiques, collectibles, toys and more to sell. Vendors may bring their own tent or table for $25 per space or rent pavilion tents or tables for $75. 9 am-5 pm; Renninger's Antique Center, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora; free; 352-383-8393; renningers.net.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Screening of the classic holiday comedy. Friday, 6 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $3-$6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Santa Clause Tim Allen plays a divorced dad who accidentally murders Santa and must take his place by the following Christmas. Friday, 7 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

The Winter Wonderettes The Wonderettes are four multitalented girls entertaining at a holiday party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their ingenuity to save the day. Featuring great '60s versions of holiday classics. 7:30 pm; Osceola Center for the Arts, 2411 E. Highway 192, Kissimmee; $22; 407-846-6257; osceolaarts.org.

Dec. 3

Annual Holiday Show & Sale Booths and tables full of hand-made art perfect for holiday gifts, with live music and holiday fun. Saturday, 10 am-4 pm; Artistic Hand Art Gallery and Studio, 353 N. Central Ave., Oviedo; free; 407-366-7882; artistichandgalleryandstudio.com.

C-Note Grab & Go Art Show Local art all on sale for under $100. Saturday, 9 pm-midnight; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060.

Christmas Concert The St. Luke's choir performs Christmas classics. The theme for this year's concerts is "Miracles and Memories." Saturday, 5 & 7 pm; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; $5-$10; st.lukes.org.

Christmas Is Comin' Uptown A holiday musical loosely based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with Dickensian characters dancing, jiving and swinging to a Harlem beat. Saturday, 2:30 & 7:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave; $20-$25; drphillipscenter.org.

Christmas Market & Art Show Shop for local handmade Christmas gifts while enjoying organic brews. Saturday, 2-6 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.; free; 407-872-1117; orlandobrewing.com.

Christmas on the Caligari Classical pianist Jeffrey Chodil plays the most memorable songs of the season. Saturday, 6:30-9 pm; Modernism Museum Mount Dora, 145 E. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora; $25; 352-385-0034; modernismmuseum.org.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular A high-flying holiday adventure with acrobats, aerialists and the Orlando Pops Symphony. Saturday, 7:30 pm; Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $25-$85; 321-697-3333; ohpark.com.

Cracker Christmas A popular annual event featuring pioneer demonstrations, BBQ and campfire cooking, local FFA chapters and 4-H clubs, and a variety of vendors. 10 am-4 pm; Fort Christmas Historical Park and Museum, 1300 Fort Christmas Road, Christmas; free; 407-254-9310; oclf.net.

Holy Family Parish Christmas Benefit Concert Christmas benefit concert featuring Maureen McGovern, Florence LaRue and Freda Payne. Saturday, 7 pm; Holy Family Catholic Church, 5125 S. Apopka Vineland Road; $35-$75; 407-876-2211; holyfamilyorlando.com.

Mistletoe Market Shop from many crafters with homemade items and enjoy a coffee and cookie bar, free photos with Santa and demos. Saturday, 9 am-6 pm; Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 County Road 452, Eustis; free; 407-252-6959; floridaurbanhomesteading.org.

Sunset & Symphony Holiday Concert Enjoy the sounds of the season with the Orlando Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra and the Singing Tower carillon as they perform together during one of Central Florida's favorite outdoor concerts. Saturday, 6 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $20-$25; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Dec. 3-Jan. 1

Grinchmas Meet the Grinch, take in the Who-liday Spectacular and explore a wintry wonderland in Seuss Landing. Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; price of admission; universalorlando.com.

Macy's Holiday Parade A holiday spectacular featuring marching bands, clowns, and an appearance by Santa himself. Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd; price of admission; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Dec. 4

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker Take a journey with Clare through her enchanting dream as she travels with the Chocolate Nutcracker in this adaptation of the classic ballet. Sunday, 3 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $15-$35; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Light Up SoDo A family-friendly event with a "naughty and nice" theme. Featuring Santa, princesses, face painting, train rides, a beer garden, holiday market, live wreath making and more. Sunday, 2-6 pm; SODO, 120 W. Grant St.; free; downtownsouthorlando.org.

The REP's Holiday Family Gala Enjoy holiday treats, an exclusive multi-item chance drawing, children's activities, photos with Santa, and a private performance of Harry Connick, Jr.'s The Happy Elf. Sunday, 4 pm; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $35-$65; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com.

Wanzie's Barely Respectable Christmas Curiosity A unique hodgepodge of holiday comedy with the traditional yuletide sexually ambiguous violinist. Sunday, 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18-$25; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Dec. 5

Christmas in Flori-DUH A fundraiser for the Orlando Fringe featuring Mike Delamont. Monday, 8-10 pm; Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; $18; orlandofringe.org.

A Very Taffy Christmas A holiday drag cabaret. Monday, 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $12-$15; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Dec. 7

Grand Floridian Gingerbread House Play Date A giant gingerbread house, Christmas trees and photo opportunities galore. Hosted by Fit4Mom Celebration. Wednesday, 10 am-1 pm; Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; free.

Holiday Happy Hour Join friends for an early evening tour of Pinewood Estate and toast the season with a complimentary drink, light fare and holiday favorites on the piano. Wednesday, 6-8 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $35; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Dec. 8-11

Orlando Ballet: The Nutcracker A Christmas Eve gift of a toy nutcracker transports Clara on a magical journey with the Mouse King, Sugar Plum Fairy and Mother Ginger. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$99; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Dec. 8

The Stories of Christmas The CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra share family traditions, childhood memories, personal stories and much more through treasured Christmas songs. 7:30 pm; Northland Performing Arts Center, 530 Dog Track Road, Longwood; $10-$50; 407-949-4000; cfcarts.com.

Dec. 9

Christmas Movie Night: How the Grinch Stole Christmas A night of yuletide and cheer with dinner, free handmade ornaments and a movie. Friday, 5:30 pm; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; $10-$20 per family; 407-876-4991; st.lukes.org.

Dec. 9-12

An Old Fashioned Christmas The discovery of a grandmother's diary in an attic leads to a nostalgic look at Christmas in this holiday cabaret. Friday, 8 pm; Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park, 419A W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; $12; 407-920-4034; breakthroughtheatre.com.

Dec. 10-13

$200 and Under Art Show A submission show featuring affordable artwork for the holiday season. CityArts Factory, 29 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-648-7060; cityartsfactory.com.

Dec. 10

Black Nativity Experience the breathtaking story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Saturday, 7 pm; The Kingdom Church, 1400 N. Nowell St.; $20; 407-293-4277; lavariousslaughter.com.

Candy Cane 5K A timed race benefiting Boys Town Central Florida. The top 3 male and female runners in various age categories win a place medal, and the first 700 to cross finish line receive a race medal. There will also be a free Kids Fun Run for the little ones following the 5K. Saturday, 7-10 am; Central Winds Park, 1000 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs; $25; 407-588-2170; boystown.org.

A Classic Christmas The Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra perform holiday classics for a Winter Park holiday tradition. Saturday, 2 & 6 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $25-$65; 407-646-2000; bachfestivalflorida.org.

Hawaiian Holiday Party A Hawaiian-style beach party featuring music by Big Tiki and the Mai Tais. Enjoy a Hawaiian luau buffet, drink specials and more. Saturday, 7 pm; Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free-$35; 407-878-7819; facebook.com/wopshopsbrewingcompany.

Holiday Home Workshop: Living Succulent Wreath Create a beautiful succulent wreath that can last year-round. Workshop includes instruction, basic framework materials, and plants. Reservations required. Saturday, 9 am-noon & 1-4 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $70; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Marc with a C's Holiday Marathon Show Indie pop. Saturday, 7:30 pm; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park; donations accepted; 407-332-9636.

Orlando Ballet: The Nutcracker Family Performance A special one-hour performance of the holiday classic for younger audiences. Saturday, 11 am; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$55; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Orlando Gay Chorus: Glad Tidings Songs of celebration, hope and joy. Saturday, 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$30; 407-228-1220; orlandogaychorus.org.

Orlando Pottery Festival Find that perfect gift and enjoy Kids Clay Play, puppet shows, live music, food trucks and more than 50 clay artists. Saturday, 9 am-4 pm; Loch Haven Neighborhood Center, 610 N. Lake Formosa Drive; free; 407-221-4225; orlandopotteryfestival.org.

PsychoRama Saturdays: Santa's Slay and Gingerdead Man Low-budget movies and beer with special holiday screenings this month. Saturday, 9 pm-midnight; Gods & Monsters, 5250 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com.

SantaCon A gathering of people dressed as Santa going to different restaurants and bars to celebrate the holidays. Saturday, 11 am-11 pm; Thornton Park District, 10 N. Summerlin Ave.; free.

Saturday Matinee Classics: It's a Wonderful Life After George Bailey (James Stewart) wishes he had never been born, an angel (Henry Travers) is sent to earth to make George's wish come true. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Winter Wonderland Santa, Mrs. Claus, "snow" and train rides. Saturday, noon-4 pm; The Grove Orlando, 4744 S. Apopka Vineland Road; free.

Dec. 11

Letters to Santa: How the Grinch Stole Christmas Children receive a letter-writing kit to craft their wish list for Santa, then Santa will swing by the theater to pick up the letters and pose for photos after the movie. Featuring the 2000 live-action remake of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Sunday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Will's A Faire Holiday Market Holiday retro, vintage and handmade market. Sunday, 1-8:30 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Dec. 12

Orlando Philharmonic: Christmas Concerto Christmas concert showcasing the Baroque and Classical periods, including the Christmas Concerto by Corelli. Monday, 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $18-$54; 407-228-1220; orlandophil.org.

Dec. 13

Cult Classics: A Christmas Story A beloved holiday movie following the wintry exploits of young Ralphie Parker. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $8; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Florida's Dying Xmas Party Drunken Santa, a potluck and other goodies. Featuring Weapon Man and Nag. Tuesday, 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Orlando Jazz Orchestra: Ellington's Nutcracker A performance of Duke Ellington's version of the Nutcracker Suite and other holiday favorites. Tuesday, 7-9 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Thornton Park Holiday Mixer A holiday mixer for Thornton Park residents to meet each other, businesses, restaurants and bars all at once. Tuesday, 6-9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; contact for price; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Dec. 14-15

Raw Orlando Holiday Rawk A gathering of local artists, musicians and live performers. 7 pm; Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave.; contact for price; 407-872-0066; venue578.com.

Dec. 14

Un-Corporate Holiday Party Holiday party celebrating startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses in the community who lack the perk of a traditional holiday party. A donation to Toys for Tots gets you unlimited complimentary beer from Ten10, food and cocktails. Wednesday, 5:30-9 pm; Catalyst, 1 S. Orange Ave.; $5-$15 suggested donation; 407-463-6197; theheroesgroup.com.

Dec. 15

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Orlando's Holiday Open House A holiday open house to tour a model Habitat for Humanity home and see the community of Butler's Preserve. Thursday, 8 am-5 pm; Butler's Preserve Model Home, 644 Willie Mays Parkway; free; 407-574-8707; habitat-orlando.org.

Dec. 17

Big Bang Bazaar Holiday Spectacular A curated selection of goods from over 100 independent artists and crafters for sale. Saturday, 11 am-5 pm; Sanford Civic Center, 401 E. Seminole Blvd., Sanford; free; 407-321-3828; bigbangbazaar.net.

Holidaze A mix of traditional and contemporary holiday music from Central Florida Sounds of Freedom. Saturday, 7 pm; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $10; 407-896-7365; cfsof.com.

Neon Santa 5K Run An '80s-themed 5K. Advance registration required. Saturday, 7:30 am; Moss Park, 12901 Moss Park Road; $10-$20; orangecountyparks.net.

Noel: Classical Carols of Christmas A traditional retelling of the Nativity story by the CFCArts community choir and orchestra. Saturday, 5 & 8 pm; College Park United Methodist Church, 644 W. Princeton St.; $10-$15; cfcarts.com.

Santa Stumble Join hundreds of revelers stumbling into downtown bars in the spirit of the season. Saturday, 7 pm-1 am; Downtown Orlando, Church Street, Orange Avenue and Church Street; $15-$20.

Snowfest Enjoy ice skating, "snow," a kids slide, bounce houses and face painting. Meet the Ice Queen and Princess, and learn to curl with the Orlando Curling Club. Saturday, 2-6 pm; RDV Sportsplex, 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Maitland; $15; 407-916-2550; mvpsportsclubs.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas rock. Saturday, 3:30 & 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $42-$73; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party Beer flight and cookie pairing, holiday pop-up shops and the UFC Jazz Quartet. Wear an ugly sweater and receive your first Hourglass draft for half price. Saturday, 4-9 pm; The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood; free; 407-719-9874.

Wish for Xmas: Astari Nite, Shadow Reborn, Misfit Toys New wave/post-punk Christmas show. Saturday, 8 pm; Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.; free; 407-872-1117; orlandobrewing.com.

Dec. 18

Carillon and Chorale Concert with Holiday Home Tour Enjoy an hour-long carillon concert with a live choir under the evening stars. Before or after the concert, visit Pinewood Estate for a special nighttime tour complete with hot chocolate and cookies. Sunday, 7:30 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; $5-$18; 863-676-1408; boktowergardens.org.

Grandma Party Bazaar Local vendors, live music, food and drinks. Sunday, 10 am-5:45 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393; facebook.com/stardustie.

Pop Swap Holiday Market Outdoor record fair and pop culture bazaar featuring dozens of local vendors, food trucks and more. Sunday, 1-6 pm; Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive; free; 407-447-7275.

Dec. 20

Russian Ballet Orlando: The Nutcracker Orlando's Russian Ballet performs a classic holiday show. Tuesday, 7 pm; Calvary Assembly of God, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park; $15-$35; 407-644-1199; russianacademyofballet.com.

Dec. 21

Holiday High Tide A special holiday edition of the indie comedy variety show with sketches, improvisational comedy and digital shorts. Wednesday, 8 pm; Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.; $3; 407-228-0804.

Dec. 22

Holiday Hangout Children enjoy tons of crafts, activities, and snacks while you are out preparing for the holidays. The event is for kids ages 4-10. Advance registration required. Thursday, 10:30 am-2 pm; Museum of Arts & Sciences, 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach; $3-$5; 386-255-0285 ext. 312; moas.org.

Dec. 23

In His Name We Dance Presented by the Centre for Dance & the Performing Arts, celebrate the story of Christmas through the beautiful expression of dance. Friday, 4 & 7 pm; Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $12-$15; 407-877-4736; gardentheatre.org.

Dec. 24

Christmas at Taverna Opa A special seasonal prix fixe menu with a Mediterranean flair. Saturday, noon-11 pm; Taverna Opa, 9101 International Drive; $28; 407-351-8660; opaorlando.com.

Dec. 28

A Drag Queen Christmas Contestants from Rupaul's Drag Race perform live onstage in this holiday spectacular. Wednesday, 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$159; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.