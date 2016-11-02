Election 2016: Orlando Weekly's endorsements 

Weeks from now, the past year and a half of this fever dream we've called an election cycle will look like a blur. Before that happens, Floridians will have to decide which way we want this presidential contest to swing. Indeed, Florida may well be decisive; without it, Donald Trump has almost no chance of reaching 270 electoral votes.

But there will be many equally important races below the marquee: the contest for U.S. Senate between Patrick Murphy and Marco Rubio, the Orange County Commission battle between Ted Edwards and Emily Bonilla, and referendums on medical marijuana and the future of solar power, to name a few. Even if this long national nightmare has left you disillusioned, now more than ever, it's important to make your voice heard.

Orlando Weekly has put together a voting guide to help you keep your candidates and amendments straight. We've made recommendations, too – and as a progressive publication, those recommendations tend to lean Democratic. But we're nonetheless encouraging everyone, including Democrats, Republicans, Greens, Libertarians and those who have no political party affiliation, to vote. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, you can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your precinct location, which you can find at ocfelections.com or on your voter registration card. Bring photo identification with a signature, such as a driver's license, or you will have to vote a provisional ballot.

Next Tuesday, make sure your voice – and the voices of your family, your neighbors and your community – is heard loud and clear.