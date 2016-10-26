October 26, 2016 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

"Doom-pop" cult band Floor take their second chances seriously 

Let the bodies hit the ...

By
click to enlarge floor_0017_edwardlinsmier.jpg
FLOOR with Junior Bruce,Ad Nauseum, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St., 407-999-2570, backbooth.com, $12-$15

Miami trio Floor seemed destined to be one of the great lost cult acts in the American sludge (or "doom-pop," as guitarist Anthony Vialon helpfully clarifies) idiom, loved by a small but fervent audience for albums like Floor and Dove, before abruptly imploding in 2003. Vialon confesses that he was stunned by the sudden breakup, but his fellow members hit the ground running. Henry Wilson did time in both Dove and House of Lightning, and, more notably, Steve Brooks found acclaim as frontman of Torche. Torche's success, however, had the runoff effect of increasing interest in this more enigmatic and obscure earlier outlet for Brooks. Vialon says, "Steve formed Torche and, largely [because] of their success and the internet, we became more popular."

Floor finally reformed in 2013 – as much of a case of tying up creative unfinished business as anything else – to issue the incredible comeback album Oblation, and undertake the extensive touring they never got around to in their first incarnation. Vialon still seems surprised by the reception: "When we got back together it was really cool to see how much our cult following had grown. We've gotten to tour far more than we did before, all over the U.S. and Europe. Grateful for all of it."

Despite having a sound largely based around aggression and volume, Vialon talks about their creative interplay as more often than not being based on humor. He explains, "Many decisions have been made on how funny we'd think something is." When it's time to get on stage, though, this threesome doesn't fuck around. Vialon promises "two guitars, stomping drums; powerful and all very beautiful. And when the crowd joins in with the singing, they become part of the show and it's something magical." Floor are not to be missed; credible second acts like this don't often come around in underground music.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Darsombra sets their musical controls for the heart of the sun Read More

  2. Tenement bring their spiky, bruised music back to Orlando Read More

  3. Picks This Week: Daikaju, Devils in Disguise, Puscifer and more Read More

  4. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts is how grownups do DIY, young Slumberland band Mercury Girls prove one to watch Read More

  5. Chrome Sparks' Jeremy Malvin is poised to be the next big thing in electronic music Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation