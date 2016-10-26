"Doom-pop" cult band Floor take their second chances seriously 

Miami trio Floor seemed destined to be one of the great lost cult acts in the American sludge (or "doom-pop," as guitarist Anthony Vialon helpfully clarifies) idiom, loved by a small but fervent audience for albums like Floor and Dove, before abruptly imploding in 2003. Vialon confesses that he was stunned by the sudden breakup, but his fellow members hit the ground running. Henry Wilson did time in both Dove and House of Lightning, and, more notably, Steve Brooks found acclaim as frontman of Torche. Torche's success, however, had the runoff effect of increasing interest in this more enigmatic and obscure earlier outlet for Brooks. Vialon says, "Steve formed Torche and, largely [because] of their success and the internet, we became more popular."

Floor finally reformed in 2013 – as much of a case of tying up creative unfinished business as anything else – to issue the incredible comeback album Oblation, and undertake the extensive touring they never got around to in their first incarnation. Vialon still seems surprised by the reception: "When we got back together it was really cool to see how much our cult following had grown. We've gotten to tour far more than we did before, all over the U.S. and Europe. Grateful for all of it."

Despite having a sound largely based around aggression and volume, Vialon talks about their creative interplay as more often than not being based on humor. He explains, "Many decisions have been made on how funny we'd think something is." When it's time to get on stage, though, this threesome doesn't fuck around. Vialon promises "two guitars, stomping drums; powerful and all very beautiful. And when the crowd joins in with the singing, they become part of the show and it's something magical." Floor are not to be missed; credible second acts like this don't often come around in underground music.