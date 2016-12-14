Domu starts serving brunch, Meza Mediterranean Grill comes to Baldwin Park, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

The Sanctum Café will take over the adjacent space formerly occupied by Firefly Yoga. The café will remain open during the expansion process ... Look for Meza Mediterranean Grill (from the same owner as Café Annie) to move into the old Loco Motion space in Baldwin Park ... Casa Barcelona, a tapas joint, has opened in the former California Burrito Express building on East Colonial Drive ... Earth Fare, a specialty organic and natural foods grocery store, will anchor Crescent Lucerne, a walkable mixed-use development planned for the corner of Orange Avenue and Gore Street ... Reds Coffeehouse has opened in the old Maui Smoothie space in the Lake Mary Pointe plaza ... Nalan Sultan Kitchen, serving Turkish cuisine, has opened at 3030 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka ... Luke's Kitchen & Bar, by Brandon McGlamery, has pushed back its opening to January ... Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar will open in the former Ravenous Pig space in February ... Snowbean Café, a dessert and coffee joint by Izziban Sushi & BBQ, is currently in soft opening mode. The café is situated next door to Izziban's East Colonial Drive location. A grand opening is slated for Jan. 14.

CLOSINGS

Winter Park's Daya, a restaurant serving "plant-based" cuisine, has closed after less than a year ... After 12 years in Winter Park, Carlucci's – inside the Kmart shopping plaza – has closed.

NEWS/EVENTS

Domu at East End Market will start serving brunch this Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with bottomless boba mimosas and Bloody Marys ...

Orlando Date Night Discovery Club, a monthly subscription that gives members curated date nights around Orlando and Winter Park, has launched. Go to orlandodiscoveryclub.com for more ... Free food events at the Orlando Public Library include Food 101: International Holiday Foods at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, a discussion of the historic and social significance of foods used to celebrate holidays around the world; and Cuisine Corner: A Vegetarian Holiday at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, with library staff showing guests how to prepare knockout vegetarian holiday meals ... Maxine's on Shine will host Bad Santa and the Angry Elves, the "badass one-of-a-kind punk-rock Christmas extravaganza," Monday, Dec. 19, from 7-10 p.m. Cost is a $10 donation at the door.