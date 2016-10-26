Domu opens in the former Txokos space, Cask & Larder soars over to OIA, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Domu, serving whimsical pan-Asian cuisine, has opened in the former Txokos space in the East End Market ... The Ivanhoe, a craft cocktail bar and package store, has opened in Ivanhoe Village ... Cali-based Habit Burger Grill will open in the Millenia Plaza later next month ... Maestro Cucina Napoletana will open on Park Avenue by the end of the month, says owner Rosario Spagnolo ... Cask & Larder has opened on Airside 2 (that's past security, folks) at the Orlando International Airport ... Also at the airport, Hemisphere Restaurant on the ninth floor of the Hyatt Regency is getting a $3 million makeover, along with a menu incorporating "international flavors." The restaurant will open mid-November ... Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen and Bar will open in the Ravenous Pig space after the Pig closes ... Look for Bartaco, the taqueria fusing flavors from Mexico to the Mediterranean, to open the first week of November in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ... In January: House of Pho opens a second location in the former Sankalp/Saffran space near the Florida Mall; and Chuan Lu Garden Express opens at the corner of East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail.

CLOSINGS

Cask & Larder will serve its final meal in Winter Park Sunday, Oct. 30. The Ravenous Pig will close Nov. 30, then reopen in the Cask & Larder space on Dec. 1.

NEWS/EVENTS

The Daily City Food Truck Lot has set up on the corner of Edgewater Drive and John Young Parkway. A different truck will occupy the space every weekday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ... The Food & Wine Classic (one of our fave events) goes from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at the Swan & Dolphin Hotel. Tickets are $98.95 ... Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen's Halloween Dinner Party promises a "multi-course, molecular-gastronomic, extra-sensory food experience" at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Cost is $99 ... The tenth annual Taste of Dr. Phillips goes from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Dellagio Town Center. Tickets are $65; $95 VIP ... Baoery Asian Gastropub hosts its one-year anniversary bash on Nov. 19. Cost is $25.