Darsombra sets their musical controls for the heart of the sun 

Baltimore's Darsombra may be few in personnel – the band is the duo of Brian Daniloski and Ann Everton – but they more than make up for minimal membership with a maximal sensory overload of bizarre video projections, costumes and interstellar overdrive music live. Darsombra is a headtrip on par with the hypnagogic promise of all-night Fillmore psych-fests of the 1960s; pure visual and sonic spectacle but without the possibility of "Papa" John Phillips hitting the stage and ruining your trip. Despite their clear psych trappings and nods to the likes of Hawkwind and Magma, Darsombra's sound is modern and tuned-in, a perfectly interlocked web of visuals and electronic sounds, exploratory and grasping toward transcendence.

Everton cheekily sums up their live approach as "cinematic, theatrical, expansive, and, according to more than a few diverse fans in diverse places, 'chakra-aligning.'" She also describes their live division of labor thusly: "I make the video and costumes, and play synthesizer and percussion. We both sing, and Brian plays the stringed instruments and does the standing-up rock moves. I do the sitting down roll moves. He rocks, and I roll." Darsombra originally started as a solo outlet for Daniloski, who wanted a separate outlet from previous metal projects like Meatjack, but now Darsombra is solidly a collective. Everton sums up the gradual transformation as a natural progression: "Darsombra went from being Brian's creative project to becoming a cottage industry involving both of us in as much as our lives as we can manage, meaning it means a lot to both of us now. ... This collaboration has developed as naturally, playfully and organically as an old friendship." Darsombra are no strangers to Florida, having played Will's Pub and the Haven before; come soak in the good, deeply weird vibes.