Creative cocktails adorn the unassuming Ivanhoe Craft Bar & Packy 

Essay question: Why should I drink here? Unassuming new Ivanhoe Village joint from the owners of the nearby Savoy combines the best of both worlds: well-stocked package store (perfect for the less-than-social) and casual, cozy cocktail bar. Though there is beer and wine available, the spotlight is on a creative menu of craft cocktails that rotates weekly. We particularly enjoyed Professor Plum’s Guilty Conscience and the Whitetail. The syrups are made in-house, the juices are fresh and the bartenders are helpful and friendly.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? After hours

Beer/wine or liquor too? Craft cocktails are the focus, but a nice selection of beer and wine is ready at hand.

Check all that apply:

☒ fancy cocktails

☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☒ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☐ beer: the usual suspects

☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☐ N ☒

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐

What's on? Thankfully turned off

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad at all

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒

Live music Y ☐ N ☒

Loud music or background music?Background

Games? Check all that apply:

☐ pinball

☐ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☐ other:

