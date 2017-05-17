Creative cocktails adorn the unassuming Ivanhoe Craft Bar & Packy 

Essay question: Why should I drink here? Unassuming new Ivanhoe Village joint from the owners of the nearby Savoy combines the best of both worlds: well-stocked package store (perfect for the less-than-social) and casual, cozy cocktail bar. Though there is beer and wine available, the spotlight is on a creative menu of craft cocktails that rotates weekly. We particularly enjoyed Professor Plum’s Guilty Conscience and the Whitetail. The syrups are made in-house, the juices are fresh and the bartenders are helpful and friendly.
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours? After hours
Beer/wine or liquor too? Craft cocktails are the focus, but a nice selection of beer and wine is ready at hand.
Check all that apply:
☒ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food served? Y ☐ N ☒
Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒
Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐
Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒
Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What's on? Thankfully turned off
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad at all
DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☐ N ☒
Loud music or background music?Background
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other:
