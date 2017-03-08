Concert Picks This Week: MC Lars, Dua Lipa, Harsh Radish and more 

Dua LipaM

Young U.K. singer deals in a harrowing yet catchy aesthetic zone she calls "dark pop" (which is just fine with us), and her upcoming debut album is being hailed as a release to look out for by the likes of TIME and Billboard.

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Social, $17.50-$20

Maluma

Colombian triple threat singer-songwriter-producer has perfected a romantic pop/reggaeton hybrid and is now on his Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy (!) tour.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at House of Blues, $57.50

MC Lars

Cerebral Oakland rapper takes distinctly left turns with his rhymes, posing as Edgar Allen Poe and a beyond-obsessed Pokémon Go devotee, and passes through town with Arizona's Mega Ran.

7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Backbooth, $10

Femme Fatale Pt. 2

A break from the usual in house music night lineups, this all-female DJ night brings together Orlando's Lucid and FoxForce005 with Tampa's Diana Castillo.

9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Vinyl Arts Bar, $5-$10

Hockey Dad

Young, sun-dazed Australian guitar/drums duo creates a potent surf-garage hybrid, which is well and good, but the keening vocals of Zach Stephenson really seal the deal.

8 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Will's Pub, $12

Russell Parker

Parker's electronic solo project Harsh Radish has been evolving in leaps and bounds over the past handful of months, but he's stepping out under his own name for the In-Between Series. Expect a more experimental bent.

7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Gallery at Avalon Island, donations encouraged

Haggus

Masked Oakland gorecore outfit keep it gross and grimy as fuck, as if convinced that early Carcass were just a lil' too show-offish.

9 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Uncle Lou's, $8