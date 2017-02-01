February 01, 2017 Music » Picks

Concert Picks This Week: Lush Agave, the World Has No Eyedea, John Lodge and more 

By
picks.jpg

Lush Agave
A welcome return for this solo, devotional loop/vocal project. Asheville's Ryan Oslance is touring through with a solo percussion set as well.
9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Stardust Video and Coffee, donations encouraged

So Long, Leonard
Local tribute to the much-missed Canadian singer/poet/romantic. Expect his sad songs. Wait, they were all sad. "Flowers encouraged." (!!)
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Will's Pub, free

Kulture Shock
Goth night with ties to Memento Mori intrigues us with the inclusion of Damien Plague from German industrial pioneers Das Ich as the night's guest DJ. >10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Bombshell's Tavern, free

John Lodge
Progfather John Lodge – bassist/vocalist for the mighty Moody Blues – is undertaking his first solo U.S. jaunt in support of new album 10,000 Light Years Ago.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at House of Blues, $19-$35

William Control
Former frontman for screamo band Aiden is currently "enjoying" his second act as Numanesque darkwaver William Control. It's a career arc we can get behind.
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Backbooth, $12-$15

Run Raquel
Crowd-pleasing local fivesome melds blues and rock with a more modern pop sensibility to immediate effect.
8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Will's Pub, $5-$7

Footage of a Yeti
Queens, N.Y., deathcore quintet are quite seriously the hybrid of Cannibal Corpse and an energy drink-induced heart attack.
5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Uncle Lou's, $10

