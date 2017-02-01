Concert Picks This Week: Lush Agave, the World Has No Eyedea, John Lodge and more 

Lush Agave
A welcome return for this solo, devotional loop/vocal project. Asheville's Ryan Oslance is touring through with a solo percussion set as well.
9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Stardust Video and Coffee, donations encouraged
So Long, Leonard
Local tribute to the much-missed Canadian singer/poet/romantic. Expect his sad songs. Wait, they were all sad. "Flowers encouraged." (!!)
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Will's Pub, free
Kulture Shock
Goth night with ties to Memento Mori intrigues us with the inclusion of Damien Plague from German industrial pioneers Das Ich as the night's guest DJ.
John Lodge
Progfather John Lodge – bassist/vocalist for the mighty Moody Blues – is undertaking his first solo U.S. jaunt in support of new album 10,000 Light Years Ago.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at House of Blues, $19-$35
William Control
Former frontman for screamo band Aiden is currently "enjoying" his second act as Numanesque darkwaver William Control. It's a career arc we can get behind.
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Backbooth, $12-$15
Run Raquel
Crowd-pleasing local fivesome melds blues and rock with a more modern pop sensibility to immediate effect.
8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Will's Pub, $5-$7
Footage of a Yeti
Queens, N.Y., deathcore quintet are quite seriously the hybrid of Cannibal Corpse and an energy drink-induced heart attack.
5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Uncle Lou's, $10
