March 01, 2017 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share

Concert Picks This Week: Lucinda Williams, Period Bomb, OG Maco and more 

By
click to enlarge 16114315_10155025244274189_4549926797368225297_n.jpg

Photo via Lucinda Williams/Facebook

The Fritz
Funk-rock army from Asheville scales it down from the festivals they usually play to lay it on the line in the cozier climes of the Social.
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Social, $10

Bloodshot Bill
Pompadour and sneer firmly in place, Bloodshot Bill plays it by the same dirt-encrusted rulebook that Hasil Adkins and Mark Sultan swear fealty to.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Lucinda Williams
Seminal country singer-songwriter Williams is up there with Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle in an alternative pantheon of country music where grit and darkness checkmate radio-friendliness and Walmart.
7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Plaza Live, $39.50-$59.50

OG Maco
Atlanta MC made his name on the almost unbearably tense but catchy single "U Guessed It," but he's here for the long term. Catch him with Young Greatness and Levi Carter on this stop of their Desperado world tour.
6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Backbooth, $20-$65

Period Bomb
Explosive Miami freak brigade hits town as part of a nationwide tour, fresh off stints playing INC and opening for Lydia Lunch. They're always welcome.
8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Sandwich Bar, $5

Thelma and the Sleaze
Power sludge guitar/drums duo not only has an incredible band name (which took us two minutes longer to get than it should have) but a potent sound that combines Babes in Toyland with Dead Moon.
8 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Will's Pub, $5

Toranavox
NYC high-energy metal duo does less with more, still whips up a storm of noise. Headlining a Punk on the Patio seems like a natural, but still intriguing, fit.
8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 64 North, $5

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Endoxa goes synth with Gost and Moondragon, Parquet Courts makes Orlando debut with Mary Lattimore Read More

  2. Freak folk pioneer Devendra Banhart takes on multiple personalities at the Beacham Read More

  3. Four decades after their formation and seven years into a hard-hitting renaissance, proto-punk trio Death visit Florida for the first time Read More

  4. Men at Work singer Colin Hay forges his own path, one tune at a time Read More

  5. The Orlando Phil expands horizon with Nickel Creek’s Sara Watkins and Kurt Vile comes to life on stage Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation