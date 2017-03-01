Concert Picks This Week: Lucinda Williams, Period Bomb, OG Maco and more 

The Fritz

Funk-rock army from Asheville scales it down from the festivals they usually play to lay it on the line in the cozier climes of the Social.

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Social, $10

Bloodshot Bill

Pompadour and sneer firmly in place, Bloodshot Bill plays it by the same dirt-encrusted rulebook that Hasil Adkins and Mark Sultan swear fealty to.

8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Lucinda Williams

Seminal country singer-songwriter Williams is up there with Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle in an alternative pantheon of country music where grit and darkness checkmate radio-friendliness and Walmart.

7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Plaza Live, $39.50-$59.50

OG Maco

Atlanta MC made his name on the almost unbearably tense but catchy single "U Guessed It," but he's here for the long term. Catch him with Young Greatness and Levi Carter on this stop of their Desperado world tour.

6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Backbooth, $20-$65

Period Bomb

Explosive Miami freak brigade hits town as part of a nationwide tour, fresh off stints playing INC and opening for Lydia Lunch. They're always welcome.

8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Sandwich Bar, $5

Thelma and the Sleaze

Power sludge guitar/drums duo not only has an incredible band name (which took us two minutes longer to get than it should have) but a potent sound that combines Babes in Toyland with Dead Moon.

8 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Will's Pub, $5

Toranavox

NYC high-energy metal duo does less with more, still whips up a storm of noise. Headlining a Punk on the Patio seems like a natural, but still intriguing, fit.

8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 64 North, $5