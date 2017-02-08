February 08, 2017 Music » Picks

Concert Picks This Week: Freddie McGregor, Holy Human and more 

Stephen Kellogg
Americana dude turns 40, decides to go on a grueling 18-city tour instead of buying a Ferrari banjo or whatever. Interesting sublimation of a mid-life crisis.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Social, $18-$20

The Welzeins
Unhinged Orlando guitar/drums duo merges Wipers weight with garage rock kinetics.
9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Will's Pub, $5

Rhythm of Fear
Relentless Jacksonville thrashers continue their slow rise with a coveted opening slot for metalcore legends All Out War. Teeth will fly.
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Backbooth, $15-$17

Indie Folkfest
Terri Binion and Eugene Snowden headline this annual music/arts/food/drinks get-down. Perfect for the whole family – just throwing it out there.
noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at Mennello Museum of American Art, free

Freddie McGregor
Reggae/ska/dancehall/lover's rock maestro McGregor has been plying his trade since the age of 7 (!) with the Studio One-affiliated Clarendonians. On this night he's appropriately headlining the Reggae Love Fest.
6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Hard Rock Live, $35.50-$50.50

Holy Human
Shambling Daytona freak-psych cult channels Brian Jonestown Massacre and Dinosaur Jr. to hazy effect.
8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at 64 North, $5

Tall Dog
Member of Factory-influenced outfit RV steps out with a suite of elegant and lo-fi agoraphobic pop songs.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Uncle Lou's, $5

