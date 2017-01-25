Concert Picks This Week: Chlorine, Obliterati, Olga Kern and more 

Chlorine

If his band Elsinores was a stab at Joy Division, Joey Elsinore has now entered lush, electro-pop New Order phase with Chlorine. Bring flowers.

10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Atmosphere

OG sadboy hip-hop duo come back swinging. We've seen them live before and trust us, it's worth the trip.

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Beacham, $22.50-$25

Obliterati

Lifer freak-rock ensemble plays first show since the summer with an intriguing bill of local weirdos new and "old."

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Will's, $5

Vivian K.

LP release show and a bittersweet (though temporary) farewell from this aggro-emo outfit before they hit the neverending road again.

9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Olga Kern

Russian-American pianist pulls out all the stops with a program heavy with Rachmaninoff, Gershwin and Scriabin.

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, $35-$55

The Fem Doms

Rollicking, glam-encrusted indie anthems from this New York quintet. Heavy showing of newer local bands on the bill too. Promising.

7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Spacebar, $7

Broken New Year's Resolutions

Cabaret evening that pairs renditions of the music of Porter and Verdi with piano and vocal laments about those pesky promises of self-betterment.

8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $10