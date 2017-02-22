Concert Picks This Week: Agent Orange, Zoya Zafar, Phoenix Jazz Orchestra and more 

Black Ant

Blown-out, paranoid beatscapes from this South Florida enigma. The sound of dancing and nodding out in a graveyard.

10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Spacebar, donations accepted

Agent Orange

Elder statesmen Cali punks could coast until the end of time on the strength of nervy surf-punk classic "Bloodstains." And here they are blowing through town with Guttermouth and the Queers.

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Will's Pub, $25

Gary Lazer Eyes

Local "creepy beachy groove grunge" quartet has just dropped a new music video for "Galapagos" and is throwing a free show to warm up for a gig with the Wailers.

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Copper Rocket, free

Tight Genes

Star-studded release show for the new 7-inch (Prison Wallet) from these lethal Germs-indebted Orlando punks. Out-of-towners the Mold and Cray Bags are heading down for the fun too.

10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Gwadcip$

Now a couple of weeks into his weekly residency at Indies, this experimental, sample-based soundscaper and beatmaker should be hitting a particularly ambitious stride.

9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Lil' Indies, free

AK1200

U.S. drum & bass veteran/true believer and Big Riddim Recordings label head doesn't really want to bring back the classic D&B sound as much as persuasively show you that it never went away.

10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Native, contact for price

The Brown Bag Brass Band

So today is kind of Christmas for this Orlando ensemble of second-line steppers; come share in some solid sonic Mardi Gras revelry.

5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Dexter's Winter Park, free