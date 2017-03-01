Bosphorous opens a third location, Mai Bistro takes over the old Scientology building on Colonial, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine has opened its third restaurant, this one in the Lake Nona Town Center ... Rasa Asian Street Food has opened in the former Le Rouge space in Dr. Phillips ... Former Osprey Tavern executive chef Bruno Fonseca now mans the kitchen at Millenia106 Restaurant & Bar in the space formerly occupied by Figueira Brazilian Grille near the Mall at Millenia ... Pei Wei Asian Diner has opened a new location at the Mall at Millenia ... Big Kahuna's Island Style Bowls will open in Winter Springs by mid-March ... M Lounge, a third-floor rooftop bar above the Major Investments building in Ivanhoe Village, will open this April ... Mai Bistro, promising "Vietnamese street food with modern twists," will open by mid-April in the former Scientology building on East Colonial Drive near Altaloma Avenue ... Look for another Zoë's Kitchen to open in the Center of Winter Park (aka the former Kmart plaza) sometime next month ... Duck Donuts will open in the Crosslands plaza in Kissimmee this spring.

NEWS/EVENTS

Foodstock Orlando, a multi-day food and music festival, goes from Wednesday to Saturday, March 1-4, at various venues around the city. Visit foodstockorlando.com for more ... Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar in Winter Park will offer lunch service starting Tuesday, March 7 ... James Beard Award winner Tony Mantuano (who's also a 2017 semifinalist for Outstanding Chef) teaches a ravioli cooking class March 11 at noon at Portobello in Disney Springs. Cost is $55 ... The 23rd Annual Taste of Oviedo goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 11 with more than 30 food vendors in attendance. Admission is free ... United We Brunch is March 18 at the Orchid Ballroom from noon-3 p.m. with nearly 20 restaurants participating. Cost is $40, or $65 VIP (includes early admission). More at brunch.orlandoweekly.com ... The Second Harvest Food Bank's Chef's Night Series continues March 20 with James Messinger, corporate executive chef of Seasons 52, prepping a five-course dinner with wine. Cost is $100. Visit feedhopenow.org for more ... Cress Restaurant's Hari Pulapaka plans to open the Global Kitchen Cooking School in DeLand sometime this fall.