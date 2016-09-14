Applications for Orlando Fringe 2017 are now open, plus more in our performing arts roundup 

The 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where the Orlando-born Joe's NYC Bar scored rave reviews and sold-out houses, only ended a couple of weeks ago, but applications for the 2017 Orlando Fringe are already available online at orlandofringe.org. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 15 for the Fest that runs May 16-29, 2017. If that's too long to wait for your Fringe fix, a new winter mini-Festival will be held in January, featuring favorites from last spring; see orlandofringe.org/winterfest for details.

Winter Park Playhouse recently announced its first Florida Festival of New Musicals, planned for next August. Playhouse artistic director Roy Alan is accepting submissions now through Nov. 1, and will fully stage the first acts of six selected shows during the four-day event, which he says is the first of its kind in the region. Send request for more info to mail@winterparkplayhouse.org.

Spanish-speaking theater fans will want to take note of some upcoming events at Mad Cow Theatre. Mad Cow continues its Teatro Español and Clases de Teatro programs with a free Acting Training class with Eliana Stratico on Saturday, Oct. 1, and readings of Federico García Lorca's La Casa de Bernarda Alba on Sept. 27 and 28; call 407-297-8788 for reservations.

NOW PLAYING

Dearly Departed, through Sept. 19 at Breakthrough Theatre ... Party, through Sept. 24 at Parliament House ... A Midsummer Night's Dream, through Sept. 25 at Stonewall Bar ... GOAT presents Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical, through Sept. 25 at CFCArts ... Bonnie and Clyde, through Oct. 2 at Garden Theatre ... Bay Street Players present M*A*S*H, through Oct. 2 at the Historic State Theatre, Eustis ... West Side Story, through Oct. 9 at Orlando Shakes.

UPCOMING

All Hands on Deck, Sept. 16-Oct. 9 at Winter Park Playhouse ... The Spice of Life Cabaret with David Almeida and Natalie Doliner, Sept. 19 at the Abbey ... Astaire Way to Paradise, Sept. 21-22 at Winter Park Playhouse ... 1776, Sept. 23-Oct. 23 at Mad Cow ... Amy Steinberg's Breaking the Moon, Sept. 24 at the Venue ... Theatre Minus One presents Blind Love, Sept. 24-25 at the Abbey ... Theatreworks Florida presents Rock of Ages, Sept. 28-Oct. 9 at Dr. Phillips Center ... The Illusionists, Oct. 4-9 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Orlando Story Club: Outstanding, Oct. 5 at the Abbey ... Jeremy Seghers presents Dracula, Oct. 6-15 at Carmine Boutique.