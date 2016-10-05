Another hurricane, urban chicken roosts, Gabby Giffords, Saturday SunRail service and more you may have missed 

Hurricane Matthew makes its way through the Caribbean:

At press time on Monday, Hurricane Matthew was still trekking its dangerous path toward Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti. After Hermine, Florida Gov. Rick Scott wasn't taking any chances – he called the storm "catastrophic" and urged residents to prepare.

Orlando's urban chicken program gets initial approval for permanent roost:

Orlando's City Council gave initial approval last week to expanding the city's "urban chickens" program. If passed, the program would allow up to four hens per household in 100 homes and let residents from all six city districts participate. How egg-citing!

SunRail starts Saturday service, beginning Oct. 8 during Pride:

After months of pleading from SunRail riders, the wait for train service on Saturday is over. Starting Oct. 8 during the Come Out With Pride Orlando parade, trains will run from about 2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the pilot project will run on most Saturdays from October to February, and service will be coordinated to provide transportation for big downtown events, like sports or concerts.

Gabby Giffords tells Orlando to "never stop fighting" for gun reform:

Former Democratic congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords stopped in Orlando last week to launch her Vocal Majority Tour, which focuses on gun control reform. Giffords, who survived a 2011 assassination attempt, told the community, including survivors and families of the victims of the Pulse massacre, to "Be bold. Be courageous. The nation is counting on you."

Green Party candidate Jill Stein also stopped in Orlando:

Presidential candidate Jill Stein was in the city last week trying to convince Central Floridians that voting for her would not be casting their votes to the wind, and that neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump have earned our votes. It is a little late in the race, though, to try to start courting the swing state now.