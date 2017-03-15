A few of Orlando's bar-raising mimosas to get you sophisti-sloshed 

The Porch For a $16 upcharge, you can take as many trips to the juice bar with your glass of prosecco as you like – they'll keep the corks poppin'. Mix your mimosa with sweet nectars like passionfruit, mango and lychee. 643 N. Orange Ave, Winter Park, 407-517-9101, theporchwinterpark.com

Crafted Block & Brew Seven different juices adorn the mimosa bar ($4 each) at Crafted in MetroWest. Mix and match, then top with any of the fruit on offer for a daytime drink that's all yours. 2417 S. Hiawassee Road, 407-601-6887, craftedorlando.com

Nova Restaurant Ivanhoe Village's gastrobar begins brunch early, at 10 a.m., and they start slinging bottomless mimosas for $18 slightly after. Pineapple, cranberry and orange are your choices here. 1409 N. Orange Ave., 407-745-4080, novaorlandorestaurant.com

Two Chefs Seafood & Oyster Bar Oysters and champagne. Duh. Saturday and Sunday's bottomless brunch mimosas are just $8, and you've got your pick of juices. 743 N. Magnolia Ave., 407-270-4740, twochefsseafood.com

The Stubborn Mule The namesake cocktails are great, but mimosas are for brunching. Ten bucks will get you bottomless champs and OJ at this downtown spot. Ask if they'll spike it with one of their mule mixers. 100 S. Eola Drive, 407-930-1166, thestubbornmuleorlando.com

Osprey Tavern Right now, the kitchen is in flux, but the bar is still boppin'. Bottomless mimosas for $15 are made with Spanish cava and pair perfectly with a pork belly tartine. 4899 New Broad St., 407-960-7700, ospreytavern.com

The Hammered Lamb At this jam-packed brunch bar with one of the best patios in town, swill mimosas in 14 different flavors, including pomegranate, blood orange, strawberry, lemon and melon. 1235 N. Orange Ave., 407-704-3200, thehammeredlamb.com

Graffiti Junktion At any one of the locations around the area (College Park, Thornton Park, Church Street, Lake Nona, Lake Mary, etc.), you can booze on mimosas all you want for $15. Choose from pineapple, cranberry or classic orange. Multiple locations, graffitijunktion.com

Café Tu Tu Tango Bring the color from the decor of this artists'’ haven to your glass with either a pineapple or mango mimosa on weekends for $15 starting at 11 a.m. 8625 International Drive, 407-248-2222, cafetututango.com

Dexter's A brunchtime favorite, the bottomless mimosas at any one of the four locations are $12 and come in six flavors: mango, raspberry, peach, orange, cranberry and pineapple. Multiple locations, dexwine.com