November 09, 2016 Food & Drink » Food & Drink Stories

Email
Print
Share

51 reasons to attend the Orlando Beer Festival 

From macros to micros, we’ll have them all on tap this weekend

By
click to enlarge 11-09_cover_web.jpg

We’ve got Florida breweries from Sarasota to St. Cloud and Orlando to Ormond Beach coming to town, plus beers from all over the country, from coast to coast. Sample as much beer as you can drink from all of your favorites (Cigar City, Brooklyn Brewery, Uinta, etc.) and also try a few new brews from some brewers that haven’t even opened their doors yet (Tactical Brewing Co., Bombardment Brewing Co., Dees Brothers Brewery), while noshing from food trucks or just nibbling on a pretzel necklace. It’s all happening in Festival Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Go to orlandobeerfestival.com – or check out our Selection on page 49 – for more details.

1. 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Bend, Oregon

2. 3 Daughters Brewing, St. Petersburg

3. Big Storm Brewing Co., Odessa

4. Big Top Brewing Co., Sarasota

5. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Oviedo

6. Black Cauldron Brewing, Orlando

7. Bold City Brewery, Jacksonville

8. Bombardment Brewing Co., Orlando

9. Bowigens Beer Co., Casselberry

10. Breckenridge Brewery, Littleton, Colorado

11. Brew Club of Seminole County

12. Broken Strings Brewery, Orlando

13. Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn, New York

14. Castle Church Brewing, Orlando

15. Crooked Can Brewing Co., Winter Garden

16. Dead Lizard Brewing Co., Orlando

17. Deadly Sins Brewing, Winter Park

18. Dees Brothers Brewery, Winter Springs

19. Ellipsis Brewing, St. Cloud

20. First Magnitude Brewing, Gainesville

21. GB's Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar, Orlando

22. Golden Road Brewing, Los Angeles, California

23. Goose Island, Chicago, Illinois

24. Green Flash Brewing Co., San Diego, California

25. Guinness

26. Hourglass Brewing, Longwood

27. Kona Brewing Co., Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

28. Motorworks Brewing, Bradenton

29. Ocean Sun Brewing, Orlando

30. Odd Elixir Meadworks, DeLand

31. Orange Blossom Brewing Co., Lakeland

32. Orlando Homebrew Supplies, Orlando

33. Orlando Brewing, Orlando

34. Overflow Brewing Co., St. Petersburg

35. New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Colorado

36. Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., DeLand

37. Reprise Brewing, St. Cloud

38. Rogue Pub, Orlando

39. Shipyard/Sea Dog Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

40. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California

41. Suncreek Brewery, Clermont

42. Swamp Head Brewery, Gainesville

43. Sweetwater Brewing Co., Atlanta, Georgia

44. Tactical Brewing Co., Baldwin

45. Tampa Bay Brewing Co., Tampa

46. Ten10 Brewing Co., Orlando

47. Tin Roof, Orlando

48. Toll Road Brewing Co., Ocoee

49. Tomoka Brewing Co., Ormond Beach

50. Uinta Brewing Co., Salt Lake City, Utah

51. Wop's Hops Brewing Co., Sanford

Jump to comments

Tags:

  |  

More Food & Drink Stories »

Latest in Food & Drink Stories

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 1921 by Norman Van Aken reflects the culinary tradition of Florida old and new Read More

  2. Lazy Moon Pizza's Mills 50 location to open soon, Konbini out at East End Market, plus more in local foodie news Read More

  3. Se7enbites opens in their new space, longtime Fairbanks Mexican joint Paco’s closes, plus more in our weekly food roundup Read More

  4. The roti from Mamak Asian Street Food is nearly a perfect dish Read More

  5. Lizzy McCormack's provides a great escape if you're an adult trapped downtown Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation