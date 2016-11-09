51 reasons to attend the Orlando Beer Festival 

We’ve got Florida breweries from Sarasota to St. Cloud and Orlando to Ormond Beach coming to town, plus beers from all over the country, from coast to coast. Sample as much beer as you can drink from all of your favorites (Cigar City, Brooklyn Brewery, Uinta, etc.) and also try a few new brews from some brewers that haven’t even opened their doors yet (Tactical Brewing Co., Bombardment Brewing Co., Dees Brothers Brewery), while noshing from food trucks or just nibbling on a pretzel necklace. It’s all happening in Festival Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Go to orlandobeerfestival.com – or check out our Selection on page 49 – for more details.

1. 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Bend, Oregon

2. 3 Daughters Brewing, St. Petersburg

3. Big Storm Brewing Co., Odessa

4. Big Top Brewing Co., Sarasota

5. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Oviedo

6. Black Cauldron Brewing, Orlando

7. Bold City Brewery, Jacksonville

8. Bombardment Brewing Co., Orlando

9. Bowigens Beer Co., Casselberry

10. Breckenridge Brewery, Littleton, Colorado

11. Brew Club of Seminole County

12. Broken Strings Brewery, Orlando

13. Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn, New York

14. Castle Church Brewing, Orlando

15. Crooked Can Brewing Co., Winter Garden

16. Dead Lizard Brewing Co., Orlando

17. Deadly Sins Brewing, Winter Park

18. Dees Brothers Brewery, Winter Springs

19. Ellipsis Brewing, St. Cloud

20. First Magnitude Brewing, Gainesville

21. GB's Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar, Orlando

22. Golden Road Brewing, Los Angeles, California

23. Goose Island, Chicago, Illinois

24. Green Flash Brewing Co., San Diego, California

25. Guinness

26. Hourglass Brewing, Longwood

27. Kona Brewing Co., Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

28. Motorworks Brewing, Bradenton

29. Ocean Sun Brewing, Orlando

30. Odd Elixir Meadworks, DeLand

31. Orange Blossom Brewing Co., Lakeland

32. Orlando Homebrew Supplies, Orlando

33. Orlando Brewing, Orlando

34. Overflow Brewing Co., St. Petersburg

35. New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Colorado

36. Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., DeLand

37. Reprise Brewing, St. Cloud

38. Rogue Pub, Orlando

39. Shipyard/Sea Dog Brewing Co., Portland, Maine

40. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California

41. Suncreek Brewery, Clermont

42. Swamp Head Brewery, Gainesville

43. Sweetwater Brewing Co., Atlanta, Georgia

44. Tactical Brewing Co., Baldwin

45. Tampa Bay Brewing Co., Tampa

46. Ten10 Brewing Co., Orlando

47. Tin Roof, Orlando

48. Toll Road Brewing Co., Ocoee

49. Tomoka Brewing Co., Ormond Beach

50. Uinta Brewing Co., Salt Lake City, Utah

51. Wop's Hops Brewing Co., Sanford