51 reasons to attend the Orlando Beer Festival 

We’ve got Florida breweries from Sarasota to St. Cloud and Orlando to Ormond Beach coming to town, plus beers from all over the country, from coast to coast. Sample as much beer as you can drink from all of your favorites (Cigar City, Brooklyn Brewery, Uinta, etc.) and also try a few new brews from some brewers that haven’t even opened their doors yet (Tactical Brewing Co., Bombardment Brewing Co., Dees Brothers Brewery), while noshing from food trucks or just nibbling on a pretzel necklace. It’s all happening in Festival Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Go to orlandobeerfestival.com – or check out our Selection on page 49 – for more details.
1. 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Bend, Oregon
2. 3 Daughters Brewing, St. Petersburg
3. Big Storm Brewing Co., Odessa
4. Big Top Brewing Co., Sarasota
5. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Oviedo
6. Black Cauldron Brewing, Orlando
7. Bold City Brewery, Jacksonville
8. Bombardment Brewing Co., Orlando
9. Bowigens Beer Co., Casselberry
10. Breckenridge Brewery, Littleton, Colorado
11. Brew Club of Seminole County
12. Broken Strings Brewery, Orlando
13. Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn, New York
14. Castle Church Brewing, Orlando
15. Crooked Can Brewing Co., Winter Garden
16. Dead Lizard Brewing Co., Orlando
17. Deadly Sins Brewing, Winter Park
18. Dees Brothers Brewery, Winter Springs
19. Ellipsis Brewing, St. Cloud
20. First Magnitude Brewing, Gainesville
21. GB's Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar, Orlando
22. Golden Road Brewing, Los Angeles, California
23. Goose Island, Chicago, Illinois
24. Green Flash Brewing Co., San Diego, California
25. Guinness
26. Hourglass Brewing, Longwood
27. Kona Brewing Co., Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
28. Motorworks Brewing, Bradenton
29. Ocean Sun Brewing, Orlando
30. Odd Elixir Meadworks, DeLand
31. Orange Blossom Brewing Co., Lakeland
32. Orlando Homebrew Supplies, Orlando
33. Orlando Brewing, Orlando
34. Overflow Brewing Co., St. Petersburg
35. New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins, Colorado
36. Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., DeLand
37. Reprise Brewing, St. Cloud
38. Rogue Pub, Orlando
39. Shipyard/Sea Dog Brewing Co., Portland, Maine
40. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California
41. Suncreek Brewery, Clermont
42. Swamp Head Brewery, Gainesville
43. Sweetwater Brewing Co., Atlanta, Georgia
44. Tactical Brewing Co., Baldwin
45. Tampa Bay Brewing Co., Tampa
46. Ten10 Brewing Co., Orlando
47. Tin Roof, Orlando
48. Toll Road Brewing Co., Ocoee
49. Tomoka Brewing Co., Ormond Beach
50. Uinta Brewing Co., Salt Lake City, Utah
51. Wop's Hops Brewing Co., Sanford
