12 gifts for the stationery aficionado in your life, from the bullet journal to a Japanese throwback 

Stationery obsessions always start out innocently enough. It begins when you ditch the regular $2 kitten planner with the plastic wrap for something just a little more expensive, like the Botanicals Notebook Collection from Rifle Paper Co. at Target. From there you go to custom sticky notes, washi tape, DIY rubber stamps, and by the end of it, you're knee-deep in research for the perfect fountain pen. Planning life is stressful, but on a smooth piece of paper with the right pencil, it's almost magical. Currently, stationery addicts on Instagram are into bullet journals, an originally minimalistic form of journaling and note-taking that's been converted into an art form at this point. In this stationery gift guide, we include the basic supplies for bullet journals, cool paper finds and our old friend from Sanrio. (Items without specific sourcing information are available online or at local art supply stores; prices are approximate.)

Leuchtturm1917 medium hard covered notebook with dotted paper, $19.50: The best bullet journals use dotted paper, which is available in a Moleskine, but the Leuchtturm1917 includes numbered pages, a table of contents and better paper quality. As an added plus, this notebook can lay flat, which is helpful when you start to put detailed designs on the page.

Staedtler Triplus Fineliner Pens 20-pack, $17.39: Put down the Sharpies and don't look back. Staedtler's thin pens virtually don't bleed, at least not as much as other leading colored pens, making them perfect for bullet journals or making any notes look fantastic.

Telegram Notepad by Kate Spade New York, $12: Scrawl down notes or paint some doodles on this gold-accented notepad featuring a pink telegram design. You won't be able to send it to anyone, but you can definitely use it to send reminders to your future self.

Hello Kitty Sticky Notes, $4, Sanrio: For some of us, the obsession with stationery started decades ago with the iconic Japanese character Hello Kitty. This charming pack of sticky notes features Kitty and her twin Mimmy, and would be a cool nostalgic find for any Sanrio fanatic.

Faber-Castell 4 PITT artist pens black, $10.58: These India ink pens are acid-free, smudge-proof and water-resistant when dry, making them another great tool for bullet journal enthusiasts. This pack comes with pens in small, fine, medium and bold points.

"Dot Your I's" Pencil Pouch Set from Kate Spade New York, $29.95: This cute pencil pouch reminds us of our elementary-school days while also maintaining a chic appeal. Comes with a gold pencil sharpener, small ruler, two striped pencils and an eraser with the words, "to err is human."

Hydrangea and Blue Rose Floral Washi Tape, $3.55, from WashiStation on Etsy (etsy.com/shop/washistation): Washi tape is a decorative Japanese paper tape that can make a boring piece of stationery a little more beautiful. Popularized by DIY crafts, washi tape can be found in your local Michaels or Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores, but this particular floral version from Washi Station is truly ethereal.

2017 Herb Garden Calendar from Rifle Paper Co., $18: This beautiful calendar from the Winter Park design firm features 12 original illustrations with gold foil accents on the page. It also comes with its own twine for hanging above your desk.

2017 Desktop Planner from Rifle Paper Co., $34: Featuring an illustration of a cute but messy desktop, this planner is small enough to carry comfortably. The inside is minimalistic and gold-accented, with sections for celebrations, notes and important contacts.

Orlando Neighborhood Map, $40, from Local Love Orlando (local-love-orlando.myshopify.com): An important yet understated aspect for any stationery maniac is creating the perfect environment to get the artistic juices flowing. This locally made poster would hang well on any wall, and $1 of every sale is donated to Rethink Homelessness.

En Route Sticky Notes & To-Do Lists, $12.95: For the wandering-traveler type of stationery lover, this sticky-note pack will help you gallivant through the world with a prepared set of listicles. The hook closure makes it the perfect spot to keep an airplane ticket.

Just Sew Sweet Notecard Set by Chronicle Books, $14.99, via ModCloth: Already, there are a lot of beautiful holiday cards and everyday cards in stationery circles, but this quirky set with its vintage look is unique. The cards feature old sewing patterns from McCall's with a blank inside and sewing sketch envelope. Buy this for the seamstress in your life or as a nice addition to your own collection.