10 under $10: Where to get the best gyros, Sichuan, street tacos and other cheap eats 

Baba's Orlando

1 S. Orange Ave., 407-801-5198

The former Whitewood Grill still serves Middle Eastern fare, with a few more hippie twists (natural sodas, some organic produce). The lamb gyro ($7.50) is the most popular choice, but whatever you order, get some of the house salad – simple with tomatoes and cucumbers but packing a lemony-garlicky homemade-dressing punch.

Chuan Lu Garden

1101 E. Colonial Drive, 407-896-8966, chuanlugardenorlando.com

At the best Sichuan restaurant in the city, it's not so easy to find a cheap lunch off the regular (read: authentic) menu, though we very much enjoy the chili and sour potato with shredded pork ($8.95). But if you dig that retro Chinese-resto mid-day special, this dish makes it onto their lunch menu as well, sticking out among the moo goo gai pan and beef with broccoli ... but sure, you can scoop up a smaller portion along with soup, a spring roll and fried rice for $7.95.

The Flame Broiler

54 W. Church St., 407-601-2257, flamebroiler141.com

Basic nutrition, great for clean eaters: grilled beef or chicken; steamed veg mix (cabbage, carrots, broccoli); brown or white rice. We go for the half-and-half, skip the carrots, and try not to add too much "magic sauce" (basically a sweet Korean barbecue sauce) so as not to destroy the healthy.

Jersey Mike's

multiple locations, jerseymikes.com

Classic subs done right. Get the grilled pastrami reuben with sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing – $6.75 – and find a desk to nap under for the afternoon.

King Bao

710 N. Mills Ave., 407-237-0013, facebook.com/kingbaoorlando

Life – well, lunch – doesn't get better than a Glenn Rhee bao stuffed with marinated Korean short rib ($3.50) and an order of fire tots drizzled with sriracha aioli, dusted with togarashi and topped with jalapeños ($2.50). Three kinds of fire!

Red Mug Diner

63 E. Pine St., 407-734-5065, redmugdiner.com

A 24-hour diner is a necessity for civilized city life, and Red Mug came to the rescue earlier this year. We like Mayor Buddy's breakfast tacos (available any time): eggs, onions, tomatoes and bacon – or sausage – in a corn tortilla, served with grits and jalapeños, $8.95.

The Philly Connection

486 N. Orange Ave., 407-233-4801, phillyconnection.com

The Philly cheesesteak: No one needs to explain it to you; it's up to you to decide whether you can handle it in the middle of the day and keep working. Philly Connection offers them in grilled steak or chicken, in 5-inch, 7-inch and 10-inch iterations, at $5.49, $7.49 and $8.99. We're partial to extra grilled onions and mushrooms, but there are 10 toppings to choose from.

Soupa Saiyan

5689 Vineland Road, 407-930-3396, soupasaiyan.com

You don't have to be an anime fan to eat at this small space about 2 miles from Universal Studios, but you'll probably enjoy the perpetual loop of Dragon Ball cartoons more if you are. Choose your own adventure with various broths, noodles, proteins and extras: $9.50 for a bowl.

Swine & Sons

595 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-636-7601, swineandsons.com

The S&S version of a ham and cheese sandwich is only $8, but it's a luxe concoction of Benton's ham, pimento cheese, pepper jelly and romaine lettuce on white bread. Add house-made chips for $1.25.

Viet-Nomz

7581 University Blvd., Winter Park, 407-636-6069, vietnomzfl.com

Get three Vietnamese street tacos (protein of choice on flour tortillas with house-made slaw, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, "nom-nom sauce" and "spicy-nom sauce") for $7.50; if you order to go, the scent of those sauces will have you ripping open the foil before you get out of the car.