March 15, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY 

By
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: March 30th, 2017 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518#3120-Altrese Johnson- Household items, furniture, #4057 -Bernard Mcdonald-Household goods, #3069- Randall Redpath-Household items, #1093-Dustari Fortilien-Household items, #3043-Raphael Antoine-Household items, #3081- Laerika Johnson-Household items, #1034-William Sanders-Household items, #4030-Annie Harvey-Household items, #3028-Habbas Habbas-2 queen mattresses, tv, #4101-Angela Beatrice Louis-Household items, #4023-Marurice Bright- Boxes and queen bed, #1058-Janet Sandra Thomas-Bags,clothes, #4005-Andres Olivencia-Household items, #2147C- Stephon Ford-Household items, #4031-Shanika Shaunte Jackson- Clothes,tv,dvd’s,vhs tapes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
