March 15, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL- storage-units/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater Annex-6220 All American Blvd Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0043 Reinaldo Rodriguez Garcia, Reys Auto Body
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0135 Keenigya Callier, 0324 Haroldo Alfonso Plata Miro, No Limit Carpet Care, 0338 Rohnda Manning Emrich, 0421 Scott Matthew Ramsey, 0428 Tomika Lawanna Johnson, 0521 Lee Anthony Johnson, 0731 Efrain Salazar, 0749 Christy Sherice Phillips, 0953 Craig C Maguire, 0956 Craig C Maguire, 1408 Jason Manley Daniels, 1413 Stephanie Jean Brandon, 1551 Catherine Greer, 1735 Marvin Cliffton Day, 1752 Anne Marcelle Ainsbury, 2004 John Dominic Pinnaro, Gary Wallace Slater III, 1970 Jon Boat VIN# FLZZ6569B170 Tag#FL1499LM & Shoreland'r Trailer - No VIN Avail, 2021 Tyrone Welton Scott, 1986 Skeeter 14' Boat VIN# TSB07107D585 & Boat trailer VIN# 1L8T1201XF1018179 Plate# 559GP - No title avail
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1007 Stephen Lamar Williams, 1015 Angela Marie Thomas, 1053 James Andrew Bollman, 1065 Phyllis Rena Mccray, 1066 Kenetra Denise Sapp, 1101 Eric James Ligon, 1106 Carlos Davila, 2055 John Hicks, 3297 Tiffaney Alyha Langhorn, 4001 Jeffery Barstta, 4030 Tyrone Denod Mills, 4049 Evelyn Lowe, 4065 Thomasina Latrel Brown, 4071 Vashti Lynn Whaley, 4089 Dequan Emell Branker, 4123 Anfernee Laishay Burnside, 5027 Rhynette Redding, 5039 Alzet Parker, 5066 Cameron Campbell, 6009 Amir Kareem Beigali, 6017 Dana Michelle Neal, 8031 David Francis Donahue, 8038 David Francis Donahue, 9018 Kevin Bernard Williams 2005 Ford Escape VIN#1FMYU02Z05KB84883 Tag#SS671, Kingsland Auto Pawn G310 2005 Ford Escape VIN#1FMYU02Z05KB84883 Tag#SS671.
