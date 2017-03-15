March 15, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicles will be sold at auction for cash to the highest bidder at 1:45 pm, March 21, 2017 at 2851 St Johns Pkwy, Sanford, FL. 32771: 2000 Chrysler Town & Country VIN# 1C4GP64L9YB653296, 2004 Ford Sport Trac VIN# 1FMZU67K24UA28706, 1997 Dodge Caravan VIN# 1B4GP45R3VB461226, 1994 Ford Crown Victoria VIN# 2FALP74WXRX153182, 2007 Dodge Caravan VIN# 1D4GP25B07B154547. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.
