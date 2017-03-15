IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA 

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION AND TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS: E.M.R. AND E.R.R., Adoptee(s)AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTIONTO:, Respondent's last known address: 1001 Crystal Glen Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837.YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for adoption and termination of parental rights has been filed against you in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to Chad and Jennifer Brandt, whose address is 5881 Cheshire Cove Terrace, Orlando, FL 32829. The response must be filed before 4/6/17 and filed the original with the Clerk of Court at (Clerk's Address) 425 North Orange Ave., Suite 320. Orlando, FL 32802, before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. Dated 2/21/17. Tiffany M. Russell, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ Jason Glenn, Civil Court Seal, Deputy Clerk.