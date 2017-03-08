Orlando Legals 3/8 issue 

Orlando Legals
Legal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY
STATE OF FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/SHEA
IN THE INTEREST OF: K.L DOB: 9/10/2013, K.L DOB: 2/29/2012; Minor Children.
CASE NO.: DP13-410
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TPR ADVISORY HEARING, STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: MICHELLE LIVOLSI
, UNKNOWN ADDRESS. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren), a copy of which is attached. You are to appear on May 8, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, before honorable Judge, Timothy Shea, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone 407-836- 2303 within two working days of your receipt of this summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800- 955-8771. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County Florida on this 2nd day of March, 2017. Kelley Galvin, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 103302, Senior Attorney for , Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, FL 32801. Clerk of Court, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2015-CA-010900-O
HMC ASSETS LLC SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF CAM XIV TRUST, Plaintiff, v. MICHAEL STONEBURNER, et. al., Defendants.. NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Final Judgment entered in the cause pending in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, in and for Orange County, Florida, Case No. 2015-CA-010900-O in which HMC ASSETS LLC SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS SEPARATE TRUSTEE OF CAM XV TRUST, is the Plaintiff, and Michael Stoneburner, Defendant, and all unknown parties claiming interests by, through, under or against a named defendant to this action, or having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Property herein, situated in Orange County, Florida described as follows: LOT 35 IN BLOCK "A" OF WEKIWA MANOR SECTION 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK "X", PAGE 6, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Property Address: 2009 Athens Ct, Apopka, FL 32703. Together with an undivided percentage interest in the common elements pertaining thereto, the Orange County Clerk of Court will offer the above-referenced property at public sale, to the highest and best bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. on the 20th day of June, 2017, at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
. Any person claiming interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. DATED this 3rd day of March, 2017. /S/ Jason R. Hawkins, CAMERON H.P. WHITE,Florida Bar No. 021343, cwhite@southmilhausen.com
, JASON R. HAWKINS, Florida Bar No. 11925, jhawkins@southmilhausen.com
, South Milhausen, P.A., 1000 Legion Place, Suite 1200, Orlando, Florida 32801, Telephone: (407) 539-1638, Facsimile: (407) 539-2679, Attorneys for Plaintiff.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2013-DR-16642-038
IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION AND TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS: E.M.R. AND E.R.R., Adoptee(s)
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:MICHAEL ROSS
, Respondent's last known address: 1001 Crystal Glen Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action for adoption and termination of parental rights has been filed against you in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to Chad and Jennifer Brandt, whose address is 5881 Cheshire Cove Terrace, Orlando, FL 32829. The response must be filed before 4/6/17 and filed the original with the Clerk of Court at (Clerk's Address) 425 North Orange Ave., Suite 320. Orlando, FL 32802, before service on petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. Dated 2/21/17. Tiffany M. Russell, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /s/ Jason Glenn, Civil Court Seal, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2016-CA-007844-O
ASHINGTON PARK HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, INC., Plaintiff, vs. JONATHAN S. BLAEDE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JONATHAN S. BLAEDE, and UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION, Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JONATHAN S. BLAEDE
14562 Greydale Circle, Orlando, Florida 32826 Current residence unknown, if living, and ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PARTIES, including if a named Defendant is deceased, the personal representatives, the surviving spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming, by, through, under or against that Defendant, and all claimants persons or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a lien on the following property located in Orange County, Florida: LOT 22, STONEMEADE, PHASE 1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 33, PAGE 113, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Street address of: 14562 Greydale Circle, Orlando, Florida 32826, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to Peter Hagood, Esquire, Hagood & Garvey, LLC., Plaintiff's attorney, at 451 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, within 30 days of the first date of publication of this notice, and file the original with clerk of this court (425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801) either before March 2, 2017 on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated January 31, 2017.
Tiffany Moore Russell, Orange County Clerk of Court. BY: /s/ Sandra Jackson , Deputy Clerk, 2017.01.31 13:17:29 -05'00', Deputy Clerk. Civil Division, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 310, Orlando, Florida 32801.
Notice is hereby given that Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at location indicated:
1751 Fortune Rd Kissimmee FL 34744, 407-414- 5303 on 03/21/17 @ 9:30am
Ismael Rivera 5037 tools, work materials, Ceser Gonzalez 5011 1 bedroom set, living room set, kitchen set, boxes, Courtney Crawford 5067 bins, Diana Mendez 3096 household goods, boxes, furniture
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Jean K. Thompson, of 2875 S. Orange Avenue, STE 500-1715, Orlando, FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Sunshine and Lace Boutique
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Sunshine and Lace Boutique
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/2/17
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Retro-Fitt Boutique, LLC, of 5253 International Dr. #A, Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Retro-Fitt Boutique
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Retro-Fitt Boutique
"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/2/17
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Silver Chef, LLC, of 5885 Meadows Rd. Ste 500, Lake Oswego, OR 97035, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Hello Milo
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Hello Milo
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/3/17
NOTICE
is hereby given that the undersigned, Silver Chef, LLC, of 5885 Meadows Rd. Ste 500, Lake Oswego, OR 97035, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Milo
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Milo
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/3/17
Notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicles will be sold at auction for cash to the highest bidder at 1:45 pm, March 21, 2017 at 2851 St Johns Pkwy, Sanford, FL. 32771
2000 Chrysler Town & Country VIN# 1C4GP64L9YB653296, 2004 Ford Sport Trac VIN# 1FMZU67K24UA28706, 1997 Dodge Caravan VIN# 1B4GP45R3VB461226
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83-806 AND 83-807; CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTON, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS ETC. THERE'S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT THE LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. Lien sale to be held online ending Wednesday March 15th 2017
at the times indicted below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
, beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time."
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ST. CLOUD ,FL-350 COMMERCE CENTER DRIVE 34769-AT 10:00 AM:
203 Christopher Herr 204 Christopher Herr 429 Jasmine Watson 542 Laura Keller 1023 Sheila Collazo
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE BROADVIEW- 2581 BROADVIEW DRIVE KISSIMMEE, FL 34744- AT 10:30AM
137 Tania Helena 334 Leon Dublin Jr, Trishaun Rashan Dublin 1992 Toyota MR2 JT2SW21M5N0017624, 335 Antigua Lucas 338 Venessa Maria Mckenzie
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE KISSIMMEE - 1404 E. VINE ST. KISSIMMEE FL. 34744- AT 11:00AM
28 LEE ROY THOMAS FORDHAM, 32 JOSHUA DANIEL PAVAO, 47 ROBBYN LUIS RODRIGUEZ OLIVERAS, 51 KYRENIA VERONICA LOWE
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DYER- 932 DYER BOULEVARD KISSIMMEE, FL 34741- AT 11:30AM:
218 Paul Howard 237 Demetries Delancy 328 Raul Pagan 330 Luisa H Leal
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE VINE- 608 W. VINE STREET KISSIMMEE, FL 34741- AT 12:00PM:
I609 Schwing Michael, G335 Wilson- Ben Yousef Holly Ann, G308 Carvalho Marcelo D, I611 Browne Lisa Marie
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE BVL- 2852 MICHIGAN AVE KISSIMMEE, FL 34744- AT 12:30PM:
116 Strafford Pk at Bear Bay 217 Edgar Vergara 329 Serita Randolph 356 Stephen Ryan
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Wednesday, March 29, 2017
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
- storage-units/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater Annex-6220 All American Blvd Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am:
0043 Reinaldo Rodriguez Garcia, Reys Auto Body
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am
0135 Keenigya Callier, 0324 Haroldo Alfonso Plata Miro, No Limit Carpet Care, 0338 Rohnda Manning Emrich, 0421 Scott Matthew Ramsey
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm
1007 Stephen Lamar Williams, 1015 Angela Marie Thomas, 1053 James Andrew Bollman, 1065 Phyllis Rena Mccray, 1066 Kenetra Denise Sapp
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
MARCH 28, 2017 at 8:00AM at My Towing Company
1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807. Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder
2000 HONDA
VIN # 1HGCG3263YA018799
2000 HYUNDAI
VIN # KMHCG45G7YU036595
2006 TOYOTA
VIN# JTKDE177460135401
2001 HONDA
VIN #1HGCG16571A085899
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: March 30th, 2017
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518
#3120-Altrese Johnson- Household items, furniture, #4057 -Bernard Mcdonald-Household goods, #3069- Randall Redpath-Household items, #1093-Dustari Fortilien-Household items
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: March 29th, 2017 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy. Orlando, Fl. 32837 (407) 240-0958
#450-Dalila Rhea- Furniture, #1030-Christopher Pineiro- Household Items, #636-David I Ortiz- Home Items, #419- Elizabeth Ann Hallett- Home Items
11:00a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5753 Hoffner Avenue Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890
#5022-Mentzwe Jr Brian Cannon- Household goods, #1499-Katherina Santana- Household goods, #7013-Travis Rinehart- Household goods, #1251-Leslie Fleury- Household goods
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: March 29th, 2017
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
12:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 11971 Lake Underhill Rd. Orlando, Fl. 32825 (407) 380-0046
#706 Beverly Rodriguez – bins, totes, clothes, wheelchair, mattress. #1119 Jaylinn Samone – bed set, living room, twin bed, qn bed, matt and box, dining table, electronics, dresser, clothes. #505 Maurice Bell – household goods, washer, dryer, treadmill, crib, furniture.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction at the storage facilities listed below, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: March 30th, 2017
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1101 Marshall Farms Rd. Ocoee, Fl. 34761 (407) 877-0191
#C211-Heriberto Silva-Household #B077-Deborah Wright-Furniture #E331-Deborah Wright-Household #G425-Deborah Wright-Household
11:00a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5603 Metrowest Blvd. Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 445-0867
#07015 Brigetha Carbonell hsehold goods; #02301 Aries Blandon hsehold goods; #07011 Carolyn Rozier hsehold goods; #08004 Tammi Griffin personal property
12:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5592 L. B. McLeod Rd. Orlando, Fl. 32811 (407) 445-2709
#610 Norvella Watson- HHG #044 Norvella Watson- HHG #260 Randall Morrison-HHG #883 Sonia Bush –School supplies
3:00p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 650-9033
#136 Jim L Randle Jr – Appliances, Furniture, Household goods; #202 Keron Decoteau – Appliances, Furniture, Boxes, Household goods; #316 Latreca Howard – Appliances, Furniture, Electronics
4:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 539-0527
#4115 April Conner- Mattress, Printer, washer, totes, file cabinet, guitar, tiles. #3135 Angel Ramos- bed, couch, microwave, bags, clothes, totes. #1047-Keionna Dionne Jensen- chair, dresser, mattress, bags, boxes, totes, toys, household appliances.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: March 21st , 2017
at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee, Fl. 34746 (407) 944-1408
#471 Ingrid Alison-furniture, #5033 Lynna Beecher Price-Household items, #5053 Karen Gilkes-Household goods, #196 Antoinette Laguerre-household goods
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 24, 2017 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC,
630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
2009 Mitsubishi,
Vin#JA3AU16U79U039505;
1994 Ford,
Vin#1FMDU32X2RUB46824;
2003 Dodge,
Vin#1D4GP25323B103084;
2005 Honda,
Vin#1HGCM56405A075289;
2003 Suzuki,
Vin#JS1GW71A432102532;
1993 Buick,
Vin#1G4AH55N2P6444398;
2006 Subaru,
Vin#KL5JD56Z36K475317;
2005 Dodge,
Vin#2D4GV58215H601538;
2005 Toyota,
Vin#5TBET34105S482726;
2003 Ford,
Vin#1FAFP53U43A120566;
2002 Saturn,
Vin#1G8ZP12812Z210109;
2008 Mitsubishi,
Vin#4A3AL35T18E013674;
2005 Scion,
Vin#JTKKT624350123049;
2012 Dodge,
Vin#2C3CDXHG3CH272106;
2005 Honda,
Vin#1HGEM22945L004612;
2006 Saturn,
Vin#1G8AJ55F1GZ177571;
2005 Chrysler,
Vin#2C4GM48L35R270104;
1997 Chevrolet,
Vin#1GCCS1441VK219281;
1999 Plymouth,
Vin#2P4FP25B3XR362007;
1992 Honda,
Vin#1HGCB9873NA013664
2001 Toyota,
Vin#1NXBR12E91Z429995.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALE LLC
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/05/2017, 09:00 am at 18730 EAST COLONIAL DR ORLANDO, FL 32820, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1# DAN'S AUTO RECYCLING AND DAN'S AUTO SALES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 1FTEF15N3RNA95264 1994 FORD.
NOTICE OF SALE
PS ORANGECO, INC.
PERSONAL PROPERTY CONSISTING OF COUCHES, BEDS, TV'S, CLOTHES, BOXES OF HOUSEHOLD GOODS & OTHER PERSONAL ITEMS USED IN THE HOME, OFFICE OR GARAGE WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF AT PUBLIC SALES ON MARCH 24, 2017
AT LOCATIONS & TIMES INDICATED BELOW, TO SATISFY OWNERS LIEN FOR RENT & FEES DUE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. ALL ITEMS OR SPACES MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE. ORIGINAL RESALE CERTIFICATE FOR EACH SPACE PURCHASED IS REQUIRED
1051 BUENAVENTURA BLVD – KISSIMMEE, FL 34743 – AT 9:30AM
01109 - BERRIOS, EMELINDA, 01110 - ABU, JOSSIE, 01119 - RIOS, NANCY, 01127 - ROSARIO, BARBARA, 01134 - RODRIGUEZ, ILSA
1800 TEN POINT LN – ORLANDO, FL 32837 – AT 9:40 AM:
0119 - RICHMOND JR, ALLAN, 0121 - TORRES, CARLOS, 0154 - REY, JANNETTE, 0158 - MARQUEZ, MARITZA, 0159 - MATHIS, JENNIFER
2783 N. JOHN YOUNG PKWY – KISSIMMEE, FL 34741 – AT 9:50 AM:
1008 - GARCIA, CARMEN, 1021 - GUZMAN, ERBANELYS, 1053 - SKENES, CARL, 1056 - CROUSE, KAHLA, 1059 - PARDO, CESAR
1701 DYER BLVD, KISSIMMEE, FL 34741 – AT 10:00 AM:
0027 - CASILLO, VITOR, 0041 - SALDANHA, ROBERTA, 0043 - WALKER, CAROL, 0045 - BIELE, FRANCISCO, 0047 - RAMOS, GRISEL
951 S. JOHN YOUNG PKWY – KISSIMMEE, FL 34741 – AT 10:10 AM:
1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS, 1123 - FRANCIS, LETRIECE, 1208 - JAMES, KELLY, 1212 - LAWES, AVIS, 1218 - DIAZ REGALADO, LEYDI
227 SIMPSON RD - KISSIMMEE, FL 34744 –AT 10:20 AM:
008 - VELEZ, FRANCES, 045 - KINGDOM RESTORATION WORLD, 045 BYRON TURTON III, 046 - GUZMAN, VICTOR, 061 - BACIAN, EMILY
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Saturn
VIN# 1G8AJ52F63Z183169
2005 Chrysler
VIN# 1C3EL66RX5N573654
2006 Nissan
VIN# JN1AZ34D86M308546
2000 Toyota
VIN# 2T1CG22P5YC413547
2003 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AL11D63C147189
1997 Mercury
VIN# 4M2DV1118VDJ03290
1987 Suzuki
VIN# JS1VP51AXH2102003
2007 Chevy
VIN# 1G1AK55F877279233
2002 Ford
VIN# 1FMRU4L22LA23135
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 22, 2017, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale.
2003 VOLKSWAGEN
VIN# 3VWCK21Y33M300623
1993 BMW
VIN# WBACB431XPFLO5920
To be sold at auction at 8:00AM on MARCH 27TH, 2017
, at 2500 N. Forsyth rd, Orlando Fl 32807.
Around The Clock Towing inc.
NOTICE OF SALE
PS ORANGECO, INC.
PERSONAL PROPERTY CONSISTING OF COUCHES, BEDS, TV'S, CLOTHES, BOXES OF HOUSEHOLD GOODS & OTHER PERSONAL ITEMS USED IN THE HOME, OFFICE OR GARAGE WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF AT PUBLIC SALES ON MARCH 23, 2017
AT LOCATIONS & TIMES INDICATED BELOW, TO SATISFY OWNERS LIEN FOR RENT & FEES DUE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. ALL ITEMS OR SPACES MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE. ORIGINAL RESALE CERTIFICATE FOR EACH SPACE PURCHASED IS REQUIRED.
1080 E ALTAMONTE DR, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS FL AT 9:30 AM:
B005 - BOWEN, DOUGLASS, B008 - GREEN, ARRIA, B025 - FADER, NICOLE, B032 - FERNANDEZ, MELVA, B047 - ROACH, CAPRI
310 W CENTRAL PARKWAY, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, 32714 AT 9:45 AM
0008 - BURNS, VICTOR, 0058 - MADDUX, MATTHEW, 0250 - THOMAS-BROWN, ALEXANDRE, 0318 - FLEMING, HELEN, 0422 - TAVARES, MELISSA
2800 W STATE ROAD 434 , LONGWOOD , FL, 32779 AT 10:00 AM:
0283 - MILES, DANIELLE, 0303 - ROTHWELL, CHIAKI, 0351 - MANZANO, JHON, 0357 - RAPHINO, DARLENE, 0541 - ROSARIO, ANGELICA
521 S STATE ROAD 434, ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, 32714 AT 10:15 AM
1024 - MOORE, ANTONNETTE, 3021 - MANGUAL, ARIEL, 3032 - JOHNSON, LAMEKA, 4034 - WILLIAMS, ANGELA, 5057 - TODD, GEORGE
455 S HUNT CLUB BLVD, APOPKA, FL, 32703 AT 10:30 AM
2011 - NOTTAGE, LEESA, 3017 - NIENSTEDT, LEEANN, 3032 - OLIVARES, ERIKA, 3044 - MUNOZ, MAGLADENA, 4066 - PETERSON JR., NORMAN (NORM)
2431 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL, APOPKA, FL, 32703 AT 10:45 AM:
B017 - CARUSO, LORIE, B035 - CLARK, SHAKEANA, D032 - FLEMING, AUSHANTA, D065 - HALL, TRACEY, E009 - HARRIS, JOHN
108 W MAIN ST. APOPKA , FL, 32703 AT 11:00 AM:
0122 - APONTE, KENDRISH, 0124 - DURHAM, ARIKA, 0205 - VILLARINO, DAVID, 0304 - MILLER, JENNIFER, 0305 - PORTER, ROBIN
8255 SILVER STAR ROAD ORLANDO, FL 32818 AT 11:15 AM
1209 - HYMAN, LISA, 1305 - JOHNSON, DUANE, 1353 - DELEON JR., JOSE, 1354 - DUBE, DUSTIN, 1408 - BEAVERS, DASHE
3150 N. HIAWASSEE RD ORLANDO, FL 32818 AT 11:30 AM
1107 - BARNES, APOLLONIA, 1113 - SOBERS, DELESHA, 1311 - SUTHERLAND, ERICA, 1402 - SLATER, REBECCA, 1412 - SKALYO, ELAINE
6770 SILVER STAR ROAD ORLANDO, FL 32818 AT 11:45AM:
0007 - JONES, APRIL, 0015 - DENNISON, LATASHA, 0021 - OSORIO, JUSTIN, 0026 - CHAVOUS, HEATHER, 0029 - DESAUSSURE, CHARLIE
NOTICE OF SALE
PS ORANGECO, INC.
PERSONAL PROPERTY CONSISTING OF COUCHES, BEDS, TV'S, CLOTHES, BOXES OF HOUSEHOLD GOODS & OTHER PERSONAL ITEMS USED IN THE HOME, OFFICE OR GARAGE WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF AT PUBLIC SALES ON MARCH 24, 2017
AT LOCATIONS & TIMES INDICATED BELOW, TO SATISFY OWNERS LIEN FOR RENT & FEES DUE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. ALL ITEMS OR SPACES MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE. ORIGINAL RESALE CERTIFICATE FOR EACH SPACE PURCHASED IS REQUIRED.
8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809-7414 AT- 9:30AM-
1011 - Mayo, Chrystal, 1018 - Segui, Angel L., 1108 - luciana, april, 1111 - Cruz, Damarys, 1115 - Passalacqua, Mirtha
4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL, 32822-2316 AT- 09:45AM-
0115 - Vendlands-Figueroa, Patricia, 0118 - Hurlburt, Sebron, 0126 - Sanchez, Pedro, 0129 - Rodriguez, Emilio, 0146 - Castro, Brenda
2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL, 32822-2703 AT 10:00AM-
A108 - Jeffries, Donald, A109 - Padilla, Jessica, A122 - Rivera, Loraine, A125 - Singleton, Carlton, A130 - Wilcox, Kimberly
903 S. Semoran Blvd.Orlando FL, 32807 at 10:30AM
C004 - Clum, Vicki, C015 - TEJADA, MARITZA, C019 - hall, brenda, C045 - Jones, Clarrisa, C054 - Lewis, Kelly
2525 E Michigan St , Orlando , FL, 32806-5039 AT 11:30AM
1020 - Walker, Ernestine, 1027 - Melendez, Wanda, 1029 - Dison, William, 2004 - Williams, Chad, 2026 - Crouch, Fred
NOTICE OF SALE
PS ORANGECO, INC.
PERSONAL PROPERTY CONSISTING OF COUCHES, BEDS, TV'S, CLOTHES, BOXES OF HOUSEHOLD GOODS & OTHER PERSONAL ITEMS USED IN THE HOME, OFFICE OR GARAGE WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF AT PUBLIC SALES ON MARCH 23, 2017
AT LOCATIONS & TIMES INDICATED BELOW, TO SATISFY OWNERS LIEN FOR RENT & FEES DUE IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. ALL ITEMS OR SPACES MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF SALE. ORIGINAL RESALE CERTIFICATE FOR EACH SPACE PURCHASED IS REQUIRED.
28075- 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32839—AT 9:30AM:
0117 - Latimer, Rashounthia, 0118 - Torez, Yaira, 0120 - Henderson, Caleb, 0121 - Fair, Kevin, 0133 - Fort Jr., Ritchie
25454: 235 E. Oakridge Rd.Orlando Fl 32809 at 10:30am:
A101 - Carter, Michael, A103 - Tezuka, Shota, A104 - Haskell, Charles, A106 - Schmidt, Damon, A116 - Nadege, Lamour
20711- 1801 W. Oakridge Road, Orlando FL 32809- 11:30am:
B021 - Willaims-Merchant, LaShawncia, B025 - Candelario, Menona, B041 - Oliver, Barbara, B049 - Vega, Alefredo, C006 - Castillo, Barbara
24303- 1313 45th St. Orlando, Fl 32839 12:30pm:
A105 - Fairley, Arantes, A114 - Pollack, Ronada, A118 - Anderson, Stacy, A121 - Laury, Sainnelhomme, A125 - Fraser, Christopher