NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: March 21st , 2017 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee, Fl. 34746 (407) 944-1408 #471 Ingrid Alison-furniture, #5033 Lynna Beecher Price-Household items, #5053 Karen Gilkes-Household goods, #196 Antoinette Laguerre-household goods, #346 Armando Blanco-household items, #435 Helen Parks-household goods, #460 Luis Rafael Mendez Rodriguez-household goods-personal items, #280 Brittany Laura Moser-household goods- personal items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
