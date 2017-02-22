NOTICE OF SALE 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,Monday the 27th day of February, thru, the 6th day of March 2017 at 1:00 P.M., on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at:Name, Unit #, Contents:Charles NewBerry, 949, Maverick Car- VIN-J2X92F274199JTamika Arthur, 621, Household items-furnitureJosh Havorka, 993, 2005 Ford Five Hundred 4Dr- VIN-1FAFP25185611Norma Ferrer, 269, Bed Frame-Tools- Car PartsRandy McNair, 998, Monte Carlo- VIN-1G3AR47A5DM53957Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated the 22nd day of February, and the 1st day of March 2017.