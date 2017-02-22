February 22, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

NOTICE OF SALE 

By
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on,Monday the 27th day of February, thru, the 6th day of March 2017 at 1:00 P.M., on lockerfox.com said property has been stored and which are located at: 3400 Forsyth Rd, Winter Park FL 32792
Name, Unit #, Contents:
Charles NewBerry, 949, Maverick Car- VIN-J2X92F274199J
Tamika Arthur, 621, Household items-furniture
Josh Havorka, 993, 2005 Ford Five Hundred 4Dr- VIN-1FAFP25185611
Norma Ferrer, 269, Bed Frame-Tools- Car Parts
Randy McNair, 998, Monte Carlo- VIN-1G3AR47A5DM53957
Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated the 22nd day of February, and the 1st day of March 2017.
