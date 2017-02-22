Notice of Public Sale: 

Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1FMDU34X7TUC588151996 FORD ;1J4G248N7YC2981772000 JEEP ;1MELM624XTH6352211996 MERCURY ;2FMZA5140WBD462021998 FORD ;2G1WF52E5493285032004 CHEVROLET ;4T1BG22K4WU3631991998 TOYOTA ;7U62H1292821977 FORD ;JHMEJ6578VS0069261997 HONDA ;KNDUP131X363454472003 KIAJA3AU1679U039505,2009 MITSUBISHI.