February 22, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 10, 2017 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Services, LLC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FMDU34X7TUC58815
1996 FORD ;
1J4G248N7YC298177
2000 JEEP ;
1MELM624XTH635221
1996 MERCURY ;
2FMZA5140WBD46202
1998 FORD ;
2G1WF52E549328503
2004 CHEVROLET ;
4T1BG22K4WU363199
1998 TOYOTA ;
7U62H129282
1977 FORD ;
JHMEJ6578VS006926
1997 HONDA ;
KNDUP131X36345447
2003 KIA
JA3AU1679U039505,
2009 MITSUBISHI.
