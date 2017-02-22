February 22, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA 

By
CASE NO.: 2016-CA-008687
VENTURES TRUST 2013-I-H-R BY MCM CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLLP F/K/A MCM CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, ITS TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, v. OLIVER TITRE; PHYLLIS TITRE; STATE OF FLORIDA; ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA;UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; together with any grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, heirs, devisees or trustees of said defendants, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against defendants, Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: PHYLLIS TITRE, 4457 La Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the following property in Orange County, Florida: LOT(S) 10, BLOCK A, ELDORADO HILLS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE(S) 34, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A 4457 La Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32808 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JASON R. HAWKINS, ESQUIRE, the plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is: Suite 1200, 1000 Legions Place, Orlando, Florida 32801 on or before 30 days from the date of the first publication of this notice, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on 2/17/17. Tiffany Moore Russell Orange County Clerk of the Circuit Court By: /s Sandra Jackson, Deputy Clerk, 2017.02.17 09:25:49 -05'00'. As Deputy Clerk. Civil Division, 425 N Orange Avenue Room 310, Orlando, Florida 32801.
