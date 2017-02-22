February 22, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION 

IN RE: ESTATE OF HELEN ELAINE KEMP a/k/a ELAINE KEMP, Deceased.
File No.2017-CP- 000178-FA- B
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Helen Elaine Kemp a/k/a Elaine Kemp, deceased, whose date of death was October 30, 2016, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/15/17. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Alexander J. Ombres, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 278521 MATEER & HARBERT, TWO LANDMARK CTR, 225 E ROBINSON ST STE 600, ORLANDO, FL 32801, Telephone: (407) 425-9044, Fax: (407) 423-2016, E-Mail: AOmbres@mateerharbert.com, Secondary: LDana@mateerharbert.com. Personal Representative: /s/ Edwin Stanley Kemp, Jr., 8366 Seven Oaks Drive, Jonesboro, GA 30236.
