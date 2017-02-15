NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2000 Honda
VIN# 2HKRL1866YH580950
2006 Mazda
VIN# JM1BK12F261408643
2006 Chevy
VIN# 2CNDL13F766142551
2007 Toyota
VIN# 4T1BE46KX7U124110
2005 Volvo
VIN# YV1MS682252070724
2001 Honda
VIN# 1HGEM22531L016807
2001 Audi
VIN# WAUBH64B51N093048
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 1, 2017, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC