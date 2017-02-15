NOTICE OF SALE 

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2000 HondaVIN# 2HKRL1866YH5809502006 MazdaVIN# JM1BK12F2614086432006 ChevyVIN# 2CNDL13F7661425512007 ToyotaVIN# 4T1BE46KX7U1241102005 VolvoVIN# YV1MS6822520707242001 HondaVIN# 1HGEM22531L0168072001 AudiVIN# WAUBH64B51N093048To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on March 1, 2017, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792