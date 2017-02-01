February 01, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

SUMMONS 

By
SUMMONS
Case No.: 2016 SC 033755
STATE OF WISCONSIN – CIRCUIT COURT – SMALL CLAIMS – MILWAUKEE COUNTY Short Term Financial, LLC, 880 Lee Street, #302, Des Plaines, IL 60016, Plaintiff, vs. Omar Cantres, 6548 Pershing Avenue, #205, Orlando, FL 32822, Defendant.
To the person(s) named above as Defendant(s): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims Court: Milwaukee County Courthouse, Telephone Number of Clerk of Court: (414) 278-5362, 901 N. 9 th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233, on the following date and time: February 15, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. If you need help in this matter because of a disability, please call (414) 278-5362. Dated: January 25, 2017. DOBBERSTEIN LAW FIRM, LLC, Attorneys for the plaintiff, KEVIN E. SKOGG, State Bar No. 1088712, MAILING ADDRESS: 225 S. Executive Drive, Suite #201, Brookfield, WI 53005 (262) 641-3715.
