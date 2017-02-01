February 01, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Email
Print
Share

Notice of Sale 

By
Notice of Sale
Orlando Business Center 2200 Forsyth Rd. Ste M-01, Orlando, FL 32807, 407-657- 0098. To, Unit #. Daniel L Chellis – Cooler, wooden chair, propane tank, ryobi circular saw, Fishing pole, Misc. Item - Unit # L08; Stephen M Shirley – Lawn Mower, shoes, Kitchen table, Leaf Blower, Stereo speakers - Unit #M39; Sterling E Chester – car – Nissan 300zx, car parts - Unit #M50. Orlando Business Center, 2200 Forsyth Rd. Ste M-01, Orlando, FL 32807, has possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the assertion of the lien on 2/21/17 at 11:00 A.M. in order to collect the amounts due from you. The sale will take place at 2200 Forsyth Rd. Ste M-01, Orlando, FL 32807. This is January 26, 2017.
Jump to comments
  |  

More Legal Advertising »

Latest in Legal Advertising

More by Jerrica Schwartz

Most Popular

  1. Protesters plan to ruin Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation this weekend Read More

  2. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  3. There's a petition to silence Disney's Donald Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents Read More

  4. Disney is replacing Animal Kingdom's Flame Tree Barbecue sauce with some garbage Heinz packets Read More

  5. Hulk Hogan is opening a beach shop in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation