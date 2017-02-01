February 01, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Email
Print
Share

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY 

By
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: February 23rd, 2017 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518 #3052- Shae Edwards- Bed set, tv, clothes, table, #1031- Roslyn Scott-Household items, beds #1083- Zinet Muedini- Household goods, #2022- Teresa Hemmings- House hold items, clothes #4109- Shakina Jones-Kids toys towels blankets and house hold items #3089-Jordan Paul De La Cruz- Household items, #1102- Ronald Young- Household items, #1103- Reginald Rashard Jones- household items, personal items, #3081- Laerika Johnson-Household items, #1034- William Sanders-Household items, #2118- Patricia Lograsso- Boxes and furniture, #2124- James Hammond-bags and clothing, #1039- Rachel Guerrelus - Household items #4058- Donald Fleming Jr- Household items, beds, clothes #3028- Habbas Habbas- Mattresses, tv, tv stand #4101- Angela Beatrice Louis- Household items.
Jump to comments
  |  

More Legal Advertising »

Latest in Legal Advertising

More by Jerrica Schwartz

Most Popular

  1. Protesters plan to ruin Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation this weekend Read More

  2. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  3. There's a petition to silence Disney's Donald Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents Read More

  4. Disney is replacing Animal Kingdom's Flame Tree Barbecue sauce with some garbage Heinz packets Read More

  5. Hulk Hogan is opening a beach shop in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation