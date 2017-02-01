NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Wednesday, February 15, 2017
at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com
beginning 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL
- storage-units/ for more info.
Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 pm:
0115 Rodney Wayne Lawrence, Todays Property Maint, 0425 Amelia Marie Mc Donald, 0623 Eric Michael Hahn, 0751 Gerlie Veronica Elliott, 0831 Austin Jeremy Montgomery, 1029 Dorothy Ann Scott, 1302 Regina Marie Baker, 1421 Shawn Allen Bays, 1503 David Christopher Pringal, 1547 Jarvis Leroy Monroe, 1611 Cheryl Lynnett Bratcher, 1636 Bernard Atkins, 1751 Zenia Nicole Watkins, 2004 John Dominic Pinnaro, Jon Boat - no title or info available, 2021 Tyrone Welton Scott, 1986 Skeeter 14' boat and trailer - no title or info available
Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm:
1012 Freddie Lee Carter, 1079 Maria Lugo, 1087 Marjorie Marie Stokes, 1088 Heather Horne, 1108 Armeika Marable, 2062 Ethel Pack, 3101 Otis Mitchell III, 3175 Tonita Michelle McGowan, 4047 Phillip Aubrey Corbitt, 4048 Bryan Mincey, 4066 Robert Earl Holden Jr, 4075 Cherhonda Rena Atkins, 4088 Marzell McDonald Jr, 4106 Robert Atkin, 6050 Octavious Henderson, 7001 Cesar Martins, 9021 Jessica Smith 2002 Ford Explorer VIN#1FMZU62E22ZC17003 Tag#554JBI, James W Smith 2002 Ford Explorer VIN#1FMZU62E22ZC17003 Tag#554JBI.