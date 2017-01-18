NOTICE of Public Sale Storage Zone – Longwood -Personal Property consisting of couches, beds, TVs, Clothes, boxes of household goods, and other personal items used in the home, office, or garage will be sold for CASH or otherwise disposed of on January 25th, 2017 at 120 Highline Drive. Longwood, FL 32750 at 10:00AM. to satisfy owners lien for rent and fees due in accordance with Florida Statutes Self-Storage Act 83.806 and 83.807. All items or spaces may not be available at the time of sale. Kathleen Chintoyloy 2220, De Vona Pratt 538, Sharon Andel 2432.