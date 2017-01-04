January 04, 2017 Blogs » Legal Advertising

NOTICE OF SALE 

By
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2014 Taotao
VIN# L9NTEACB8E1001076
1998 Isuzu
VIN# 4S2CK58W0W4334967
2009 Saturn
VIN# 1G8ZS57B09F159109
1999 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP4047XF168442
2000 Infiniti
VIN# JNKCP11A5YT312099
2004 Kia
VIN# KNDUP131246575839
2011 Nissan
VIN# 1N4AA5AP6BC863936
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on January 18, 2017, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
