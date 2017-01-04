NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: January 26th, 2017 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30p.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL. 32839 (407)839-5518 #1098-Aubre A McMahon-household items, #3026-Raymond Reid-household items, #3088-Rita Wooden-Furniture, Boxes, #1031-Roslyn Scott-household items, #3137-Melissa Martinez-fully furnished apartment, #3013-Carolyn Crawford- household items, #2076-Divida Daniels-household items, #4040-Luz Diaz-household items, #2017-Tashekia Clarke-living room, bedroom, clothes, #2101-Jarmarcus Jones-clothes, #3067-Victor Valentin-household items, #3056-Brian Cofer- household items, #3071-Beatrice Octelus-couch, bed set, mattress.