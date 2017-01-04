IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2012-CA- 017965-O
VENTURES TRUST 2013-I- H-R BY MCM CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, IT’S TRUSTEE, Plaintiff, v. JACK R. STEELE; et al., Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Agreed Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the cause pending in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, in and for Orange County, Florida, Case No.: 2012-CA- 017965-O, in which, VENTURES TRUST 2013-I- H-R BY MCM CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, IT’S TRUSTEE, Plaintiff and JACK R. STEELE; BMO HARRIS BANK, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO FIRST INDIANA BANK, N.A.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; STATE OF FLORIDA; SUNTRUST BANK; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; Defendant(s), and all unknown parties claiming interests by, through, under or against a named defendant to this action, or having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property herein described on the following described property in Orange County, Florida: THE SOUTH 219.41 FEET OF THE NORTH 312.74 FEET OF THE EAST 184 FEET OF THE EAST 1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 23 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS THE EAST 30.00 FEET. Property Address: 4120 Chickasaw Trail, Orlando, FL 32892 (“Property”) Together with an undivided percentage interest in the common elements pertaining thereto, theOrange County Clerk of Court will offer the above-referenced real property at public sale to the highest and best bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. on the 17 day of April, 2017, at www.myorangeclerk.realforeclose.com
. Any person claiming interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale. Dated this 22nd day of December, 2016. /s/ CAMERON H. P. WHITE, Florida Bar No.: 021343, cwhite@southmilhausen.com
, JASON R. HAWKINS, Florida Bar No.: 11925, jhawkins@southmilhausen.com
, South Milhausen, P.A., 1000 Legion Place, Suite 1200, Orlando, Florida 32801, Telephone: (407) 539-1638, Facsimile: (407) 539-2679, Attorneys for Plaintiff.