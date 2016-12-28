STATE OF MAINE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PROBATE COURT 

STATE OF MAINE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PROBATE COURTJen P. Pendergast and Daniel L. Pendergast, Petitioners, v. Chris C. Lyday, II, Respondent.ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATIONThis cause came to be heard on a motion of the Petitioners, whose address is 3 View Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011, for service by publication on Respondent. The petition to be served seeks the termination of parental rights of the Respondent in and to his daughter, Jayda Lyday. An order terminating the parental rights of Chris C. Lyday, II would divest said Respondent of all legal rights, powers, privileges, immunities and obligations to each other as parent and child, except such inheritance rights as may exist, and divest Chris C. Lyday, II of all rights to receive notice of, participate in or object to adoption proceedings. Chris C. Lyday II is entitled to legal council in these termination proceedings and if said Chris C. Lyday, II wishes such representation but is unable to afford it, he should contact the Cumberland County Probate Court, which holds sessions at 142 Federal Street, Portland, Maine. The court finds that the above-named Respondent, Chris C. Lyday II cannot with due diligence be served by any of the prescribed methods of service and that his whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained by reasonable and due diligence.that the Respondent shall appear and defend the cause and serve a response to the petition upon Petitioners on or beforeThe Respondent is notified that if he shall fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against him for the relief demanded in the petition. His response should also be filed with the Cumberland County Probate Court, 142 Federal Street, Suite 125, Portland, Maine, 04101., that this Order be published in the Orlando Weekly, a weekly newspaper published in the Orlando, Florida area, once a week for three successive weeks on or before December 24,2016. Dated December 14, 2016. /s/ Joseph R. Mazziotti, Judge of Probate.