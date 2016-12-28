NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION, STATE OF FLORIDA, OFFICE OF FINANCIAL REGULATION 

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION, STATE OF FLORIDA, OFFICE OF FINANCIAL REGULATIONIN RE: FLEX CASH ADVANCE “LLC”, Administrative Proceeding Number: 68382NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION TO: FLEX CASH ADVANCE “LLC”, Attn: Kiril Stanev, 11455 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Administrative Complaint has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to Petitioner’s attorney, Jennifer Blakeman, Assistant General Counsel, whose address is Office of Financial Regulation, 400 W. Robinson Street, S-225, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before 21 days following final publication of this notice and file the original with the clerk of this agency either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a final order will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint: Agency Clerk, Office of Financial Regulation, P.O. Box 8050, Tallahassee, FL 32314-8050.