IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION: 07
CASE NO.: DP14-334
IN THE INTEREST OF:N.A. DOB: 09/17/2016 MINOR CHILD.
SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: JEREMIAH BECKER, Address Unknown
WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached, you are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Judge Daniel P. Dawson on February 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., at Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of December, 2016. This summons has been issued at the request of: Crystal Mincey, Esquire, FBN: 89158, Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, 400 West Robinson Street, Suite N211, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 317-7643-Telephone, (407) 317-7126-Fax,Crystal.Mincey@myflfamilies.com
. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Jennifer Giles, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal). If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, telephone (407) 836-2303, not later than (7) days prior to the proceeding. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.