December 14, 2016

Notice of Sale - Public Auction 

By
Notice of Sale - Public Auction
In pursuant to Florida statute 713-78 the following vehicles will be sold on January 2nd, 2017 at 10:00am at Kissimmee B. Logistic Service Inc. at 125 E. Wetherbee Road in Orlando, FL. 32824. These vehicles are sold as is with no title guaranteed. Seller reserves the right to bid. Bidding starts at the amount owed for towing and storage. Viewing is one hour prior to sale. Form of payment is cashier’s check.
2014 Black Dodge RAM 1500
VIN# 1C6RR6NTXES135489
2014 Black Subaru Forester
VIN# JF2SJAEC0EH492683
