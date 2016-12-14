December 14, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

Notice of Sale 

By
In order to satisfy a contractual landlord's lien, under the provisions of the Florida Self­Service Storage Space Act, public notice is hereby given that the following described property will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder for cash only. The sale will be held at the times and locations listed below:
A-AAAKey Mini Storage 1001 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807 December 29th, 2016 @9:30am:Ruben C. Quinones-Baseball Cards, Speakers, Misc. Boxes and Totes, Toolbox, Melinda MacDade-Couch, Desk, Clothes and Boxes, Viviana Rodriguez-Suzuki Car parts, Mattresses, Boxes and Table, Donald S. Eckenrod-Couch, Records, Table and Boxes, Hector David Aguilar-Dresser, Chairs, Table and Boxes, Antonio De La Cruz-Sofa, Bed, Misc. Totes and Boxes, Gregory Colon-TV, ToolBox, Dresser and Barrel, Cristobal Flores-Couch, Mattress, TV and Dresser, Shayna Thompson-Sofa, Dresser, Lamps and Totes, Eric X. Carrillo-Dresser, Sofa, Table and Boxes,Ruben Alers-Table, TV, Boxes and Totes, Eastlyn Bailey-Boxes, Toys, Mattress and Suitcase, Alice Williams-Chairs, Tables and Bed, Elizabeth Carrillo-Dresser, Hutch, Bedframe and Mattress, Kevin L. Daniels-Mini Fridge, Couch and Loveseat, Pedro J. Torres-Bike, TV Stand, Misc. Bags and Bins, Margaro Diaz-Washer, Bike, Microwave and Mattresses, Madeline Rodriguez-Washer, Dryer, Mattress, Misc. Bags and Clothes, Rachel Nunley-Households, Boxes, Rake and Teddy Bears, Laura Gonzalez-Dryer, Lamp, Boxes and Table, Tovah L. Evans-Toys, Bins, Bags and Boxes, Maria V. Mathews-Baby Bed, Stroller, Clothes and Luggage, Floyd Stewart-Flat Screen TV, Chair, Toys and Exercise Equipment, Sally Nicholas-Tent, Clothes, Misc. Boxes and Totes, Antonio Girona-Sofa, Tires, Boxes and TV, Ricardo Ambert-Car parts, Tool Chest, TV and Motorcycle parts, Jocelyn Bonilla-Sofa, Toys, Artwork, Table and Boxes, Jose L. Motino-Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Sofa and Boxes
A-AAAKey Mini Storage 5285 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839-2307 December 29th, 2016 @11:00am Yolanda Merritt-Suitcases, Misc. Tubs, Boxes, Totes and Baskets, Errol Martinez-Futon, Speakers, Misc. Tubs, Boxes and Bags, Brittney Crenshaw-Chair, Couch, Table, Misc. Boxes and Bags, Malik Magee-Exercise Equipment, 2 Dressers, Speaker, Bed Frame, Misc. Bags and Tubs.
