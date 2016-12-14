December 14, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

STATE OF MICHIGAN COUNTY OF KENT, 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, FAMILY DIVISION, ORDER FOR PUBLICATION ON HEARING, STATE OF MICHIGAN, COUNTY OF KENT, 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, FAMILY DIVISION
TO: TERRY TORRES, Child’s Name: SEBASTIAN TORRES, Case No.: 16-53437- NA-103825205, Hearing: JANUARY 10, 2017 AT 3:00 P.M., Judge HILLARY, 9TH FLOOR, COURTROOM 9-A
An initial and/or supplemental child protective petition has been filed in the above matter. A hearing on the petition, including a permanency planning hearing, will be conducted by the Court on the date and time stated above in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court, Family Division, Kent County Courthouse, 180 Ottawa NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan. The permanency planning hearing will result in the child(ren) being returned home, continued in foster care, or the court may order proceedings to terminate parental rights. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that you personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above and exercise your right to participate in the proceedings. This hearing may result in a temporary or permanent loss of your right to the child(ren). Dated: 12/5/2016. KATHLEEN A. FEENEY, CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE.
