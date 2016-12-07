December 07, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

NOTICE OF SALE 

NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2004 Suzuki
VIN# KL5VM52L84B122815
2003 Pontiac
VIN# 1G2WK52J33F175081
2004 Chrysler
VIN# 3C4FY58B14T242407
2000 Chevy
VIN# 2G1WF52E6Y9331240
1999 Honda
VIN# 1HGEJ8146XL049894
1990 Acura
VIN# JH4DA9467LS071642
2003 Ford
VIN# 2FMZA51443BA74538
To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 21, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792
Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
