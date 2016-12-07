NOTICE OF SALE 

Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2004 SuzukiVIN# KL5VM52L84B1228152003 PontiacVIN# 1G2WK52J33F1750812004 ChryslerVIN# 3C4FY58B14T2424072000 ChevyVIN# 2G1WF52E6Y93312401999 HondaVIN# 1HGEJ8146XL0498941990 AcuraVIN# JH4DA9467LS0716422003 FordVIN# 2FMZA51443BA74538To be sold at auction at 8:00 a.m. on December 21, 2016, 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792