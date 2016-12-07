December 07, 2016 Blogs » Legal Advertising

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that on Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following locations: December 21st, 2016 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:
9:30a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy. Orlando, Fl. 32837 (407) 240-0958 #602-Sonia Pares- Furniture, #140-Brian A Segura- Household Items, #450-Dalila Rhea- Furniture, #409-Dionne Lumpkin- Household Items, #714-Gilson’s- Chairs and tables, #511B-Duane Franco- Home Items, #530-Jorge Rodriguez- Household Items, #501-Samantha Prescott- Household Goods, #101-Bruce Boulden- Household Items, #962-Edgard Allan Barrantes Jr.- Home items, #313G-Efrain Lugo- Household Items, #1011-Desiree Wilson- Household Items, #314F- Stefon Lee Wyatt- Home Items, #833-Byron Mack- Tools.
11:00a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at: 5753 Hoffner Avenue Orlando, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 #1005-One GMA- Household Goods, #1005-David Santiago- Household Goods, #1260-ONE GMA- Household Goods, #1260-David Santiago- Household Goods, #1252 –Miriam Lopez- Household Goods, #5010-Maurice Belliveau- Business Goods, #1000-Juan Garcia- Household Goods, #5037-Jorge Borbon- Household Goods, #1532-Carlos Paz- Household Goods, 1427-Kathy Rene- Household Goods, #1251-Leslie Fluery- Household Goods, #1221-Vladlen Dvorkin- Household Goods, #9014-Jacqueline Valencia- Household Goods.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
